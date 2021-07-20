Car, truck fall into gorge due to flash floods in U'khand's Champawat, all travellers rescued

A car and truck fell into a gorge due to flash floods in the Belkhet area of Uttarakhand's Champawat on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): A car and truck fell into a gorge on Tuesday due to flash floods in the Belkhet area of Uttarakhand's Champawat district.

Some people travelling in the car suffered minor injuries.

Champawat Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anil Garbyal told ANI, "We rescued everyone and took them to hospital. All of them are safe. Some people travelling in the car have suffered minor injuries."

This comes as the state is witnessing heavy rainfall resulting in incidents of cloud bursts and landslides in many parts of Uttarakhand. (ANI)