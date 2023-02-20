Car tried to go around railroad crossing arms, CHP says. It ends tragically in Fresno County

Two people were killed Sunday afternoon in Fresno County after they drove around railroad crossing arms and were struck by a northbound train, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. at East Conejo and South Peach avenues. A man and a woman died, with both pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was driving the vehicle, according to the CHP. Their identities were not released.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

No one on the train was injured, according to the CHP.

