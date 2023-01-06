A Car Tissue Holder—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Plus, arch support straps, a quilted pet jacket, and an ultrasonic jewelry cleaner.

Amazon

It's a brand new year and we’ve got new clever items to help you make the most of 2023. A nifty little cheese hugger will prevent you from finding your cheese has dried out in the fridge again. A countertop jewelry cleaner will clean anything in five minutes flat. And a lip stain kit will make sure your pout is perfection no matter what you eat. Shop these items, and more, below.

Cheese Hugger

Uncommongoods.com

Buy on

Keep your cheese and butter fresh and flavorful as they travel in and out of the fridge with Uncommon Good’s Butter & Cheese Huggers. Made from phthalate-free silicone, these food savers ‘hug’ the cut ends of your dairy goods, keeping them in an airtight seal, so they stay fresh for longer. They’re also reusable, so you can save on cling wrap, and with five different sizes in the set, you can stretch and cover any sized hunk of cheese.

Price at time of publish: $13

Jewelry Cleaner

Soaq.com

Buy on

All that sparkles, am I right? But what about when your jewelry doesn’t sparkle anymore? SOAQ’s Ultrasonic Cleaner is the tool you need to get your shine back. It's a countertop ultrasonic cleaner that works with water or specific cleaners to easily sterilize and remove dust, dirt, and debris from jewelry, mouth guards, and even baby pacifiers. And it can do it all in just five minutes.

Price at time of publish: $75

Lip Stain Kit

Wonderskin.com

Buy on

We’re always looking for the perfect kiss-proof lip product, and we might have finally found a winner. Wonderskin’s Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal is a lip stain that will last all day. An award-winning lip masque deposits pigment onto the lips while the activator mist locks in the color. After it dries, peel off the mask to reveal a perfect, no-fade shade. With a range of natural to bold colors, there’s something for everyone, so you can have a perfect pout all day long.

Price at time of publish: $29

Arch Support Straps

Copperfitusa.com

Buy on

Cute shoes don’t always have the best arch support, and as the years have passed, we’ve realized it’s crucial to prioritize comfort. These Arch Relief Plus straps from Copperfit are ideal for alleviating foot discomfort, helping with fallen arches, flat feet, or plantar fasciitis in any shoe. The low-profile adjustable compression straps fits in most footwear, and they're made of a lightweight, soft material with a moisture-wicking top layer infused with copper to reduce odor. You can easily add them to any of your favorite pairs of shoes—and your feet will thank you for it.

Price at time of publish: $20

Pet Bomber Jacket

Chewy.com

Buy on

Some dogs are built for the cold and some most definitely are not. Keep your warm-weather pup toasty warm in the colder months with this chic, insulated quilted bomber jacket from Frisco. It comes in the perfect olive tone with striped knit ribbing at the collar and hem, and the fleece lining locks in warmth, while the water-resistant polyester keeps out the cold and wet. With hook and loop fasteners at the belly, you can make sure to get the best fit for your fashionable and furry friend.

Price at time of publish: $18

Car Tissue Holder

Amazon

Buy on

Noses tend to run more when the weather gets cold, no matter how much we wish they wouldn’t. If you don’t want to keep cramming tissue boxes in your backseat, this Car Visor Tissue Holder is a much more sophisticated solution. With a sleek and compact design that saves space and keeps your car organized, just clip this tissue dispenser onto your sun visor and a tissue will always be within easy reach. Coming in a variety of colors and made of genuine leather with flannelette cloth inside, it’s refillable, easy to clean, and easy to install, making it perfect for runny noses on the go.

Price at time of publish: $11

Read the original article on Real Simple.