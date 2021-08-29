Car swerves to avoid collision, crashes into Halifax coffee shop

Halifax police ticketed a driver for failing to yield to a car already in the intersection after they caused another vehicle to swerve into a coffee shop on South Park Street Sunday morning. (Dave Laughlin/CBC - image credit)

A Halifax coffee shop had an unexpected visitor Sunday morning when a car crashed into its doorway.

The crash happened at the Uncommon Grounds on South Park street around 8:20 a.m., according to Halifax Regional Police.

Staff Sgt. Tanya Chambers-Spriggs said a vehicle driving down South Park Street had to quickly swerve to avoid another car that had come through from Victoria Road.

That car stopped at the stop sign, but then drove into the intersection without yielding to the first car, which had the right of way, according to Chambers-Spriggs.

"So the people that actually hit the railing had to avoid the other car," she said.

Photos on social media showed how the front half of a red car had come to rest on a ramp leading down to the café.

The other driver was ticketed for failing to yield to a vehicle already in the intersection.

No one was injured, and Chambers-Spriggs said police don't think there was "structural damage" done to the coffee shop.

The car was soon removed, and Uncommon Grounds has reopened for business.

CBC news has reached out to Uncommon Grounds and will update this story with any response.

MORE TOP STORIES