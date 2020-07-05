Car smashes into north Edmonton pho restaurant

A vehicle smashed into a popular north Edmonton Vietnamese restaurant early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m. a silver Pontiac Torrent crashed into Pho King at 91st Street and 118th Avenue, according to social media posts by the restaurant. No one was inside the building at the time.

Police say they were called at 7:05 a.m. and the collision was damage-only. The vehicle was not registered and the driver fled the scene.

No suspect is in custody.

Pho King/Facebook