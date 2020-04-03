Car smashes through front of BMO branch in Halifax

A car smashed through the front of a BMO branch in west-end Halifax on Friday evening, causing extensive damage but no apparent injuries.

Eyewitnesses say the dark compact car failed to navigate a turn before hopping a curb and crashing through the main entrance of the branch on Mumford Road.

The outlet is usually teeming with customers, but it had closed nearly two hours earlier.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. AT, say witnesses.

Brian Daly/CBC

Video from one onlooker's cellphone showed a man getting out of the driver's side of the car before police, paramedics and firefighters arrived.

After first responders reached the scene, officers could be seen questioning the man, who displayed no signs of injury and was answering their queries.

Police formed a perimeter around the damaged bank branch as more than a dozen passersby looked on.

MORE TOP STORIES