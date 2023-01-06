Car slams into a home in Miami-Dade — sending two people to the hospital, police said

Two people are injured after a car slammed into a house Thursday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Around 2:30 p.m., Miami-Dade police said they were called to a car crash in the 7900 block of Southwest 15th Street, where a car had plowed into a home.

Two people were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

The house was deemed unsafe, according to Channel 7 News.