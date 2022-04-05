Car sales suffer in new number plate March

Woman browsing cars in a showroom

The UK's car industry saw its worst March for new car sales in 24 years last month, according to the latest figures.

Just 243,479 new cars were registered last month, new research from the Society of Motor Manufacturers (SMMT) suggests - down 14.3% on March 2021.

Falling car production has been blamed on an ongoing global shortage of computer chips.

But electric car sales are rising rapidly, the SMMT said.

Its chief executive, Mike Hawes, described the March figures as "deeply disappointing" overall though.

March typically marks a crucial month for the automotive industry, with buyers snapping up cars with the latest number plates.

"While demand remains robust, this decline illustrates the severity of the global semiconductor shortage, as manufacturers strive to deliver the latest, lowest emission vehicles to eagerly awaiting customers," Mr Hawes said.

"Placing orders now will be beneficial for those looking to take advantage of incentives and lower running costs for electric vehicles, especially as the Ukraine crisis could affect supply still further," he pointed out.