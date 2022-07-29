Is your car safe to drive during a heatwave this summer?

James Foxall
·6 min read
car fit drive during heatwave hot weather summer uk 2022 safety - Joe Belanger/iStockphoto
car fit drive during heatwave hot weather summer uk 2022 safety - Joe Belanger/iStockphoto

The RAC is warning that the number of breakdowns could rise by 20 per cent every day during the current hot spell this summer. The AA has also cautioned that older cars could be especially at risk of conking out in the heatwave.

Older cars are vulnerable to hot weather because of a little-discussed technical foible. But whatever the age of their car, there are steps every driver can take to reduce the chances of breaking down in the sweltering conditions.

The AA’s Edmund King said: “In winter, people think more about the condition of their car before driving in cold weather. In the summer it tends to be ‘Let’s go! Let’s jump in the car and go to the seaside’ and they don’t think about checking the condition of their car. Whenever we see extremes of temperature, the number of breakdowns goes up.”

If you're concerned about driving your car during the hot weather, below are some of the things to take note of before getting out on the road.

Why are ageing cars at risk?

Most modern cars have air-conditioning. This uses the same fan that pulls cooling air through the engine’s radiator in extreme temperatures. AA technical specialist Greg Carter explained: “In cars with air-con, that fan tends to run throughout the year because people use the system to demist windows and so on.

“If cars don’t have air-conditioning, there’s a good chance that fan won’t kick in at all during the winter months. Then when it’s needed in hot weather it could well have seized up through inactivity. And that causes the engine to overheat.”

woman servicing car fit drive during heatwave hot weather summer 2022 uk - Fred Dufour/Getty Images
woman servicing car fit drive during heatwave hot weather summer 2022 uk - Fred Dufour/Getty Images

That fan should be checked during regular servicing. But if a car hasn’t been serviced recently, the AA advises to take it to a professional technician for the fan to be inspected.

Not just old cars are at risk

The RAC’s Rod Dennis believes it’s more about how cars have been looked after than age. He said: “I don’t think the age would dictate the breakdown. If someone has cared for their car during its life, just because it’s old doesn’t mean that it should be less reliable.”

The AA’s Greg Carter, who used to be an AA patrol, added: “Pretty much the number one reason that cars break down is because people don’t look after them. And that goes for new cars as much as older models.

“Of all the breakdowns that aren’t maintenance-related, it’s true that older cars are more likely to suffer from a mechanical breakdown. With newer cars, any problem is likely to be electronic or software-related.”

Help your tyres beat the heat

Emergency services are warning drivers of the increased likelihood of tyre blowouts in the hot weather. Data from Michelin shows that 57 per cent of all vehicles are driving on underinflated tyres. It’s these that are most likely to fail suddenly because they have more rubber in contact with the road which can cause them to overheat.

To avoid this, check your tyres to make sure they’re inflated to the manufacturer’s recommended pressure. Do this before you’ve driven and ideally first thing in the morning or late at night when the air temperature is coolest. That will give you the most accurate reading.

fit drive during heatwave hot weather summer 2022 uk inflating car tyres footpump - Ian Allenden/Alamy
fit drive during heatwave hot weather summer 2022 uk inflating car tyres footpump - Ian Allenden/Alamy

You’ll find correct inflation pressures for your car in the user manual, on the door pillar or inside the fuel filler cap. And if you’re planning to carry a lot of people and/or luggage, inflate your tyres to the higher of the two recommended pressures.

Keep your coolant

Driving without sufficient coolant in an engine can cause irreparable damage. But it’s easy to check if you’ve got sufficient.

It’s important to do this when the engine is cold. Open the bonnet and you’ll see a bottle with a graphic of a puff of steam probably embossed on the lid. It will also be filled with coloured (frequently pink) liquid. The level of that liquid should be between the minimum and maximum markers on this bottle.

If the level is low, take your car to be checked. The cooling system is sealed and it shouldn’t be leaking.

checking car coolant level fit drive during heatwave hot weather summer 2022 uk - Phil Rees/Alamy
checking car coolant level fit drive during heatwave hot weather summer 2022 uk - Phil Rees/Alamy

The AA’s Greg Carter warned: “If your car overheats, stop and let the engine cool before you think about opening the bonnet. We’ve had patrols get hurt when they open the bonnet and hoses burst or similar.”

While you’re under the bonnet, check your oil level too. Oil becomes thinner the hotter it gets so it’s important that you have the correct amount in your engine or parts of it may not get sufficient lubrication.

Re-gas your air-con

Although air-conditioning is another sealed system, around 10 per cent of the gas seeps out of seals and joints in the system every year. To keep it working effectively, have it re-gassed. You might be surprised at how much more efficient a re-gassed air con system is at keeping you cool.

This should be done every two to four years. And remember, air-con isn’t just for summer. If you leave it switched off during the winter, seals can dry out causing the system to leak when you want it to be at its peak during the summer months.

If you see a puddle of water under your car in very hot weather, don’t be too alarmed. Unless it’s brightly coloured – in which case it’s coolant and that is a problem – it’s likely to be condensation from the air-conditioning, and therefore nothing to worry about.

Carry a summer breakdown kit

The RAC’s Rod Dennis advised: “We’re used to carrying a winter breakdown kit in our car but in extreme heat you should carry a summer kit, just in case.”

drinks water container car fit drive during heatwave hot weather summer 2022 uk - Artur Debat/Moment RF
drinks water container car fit drive during heatwave hot weather summer 2022 uk - Artur Debat/Moment RF

This should include:

  • Plenty of water for the driver and all passengers

  • Snacks that won’t melt or go off in the heat

  • Hats and umbrellas to shield you from the sun

  • Sunscreen

  • A fully charged mobile phone with your breakdown operator’s app if it has one

  • A means of keeping pets secure if you have to leave the car

  • A location app such as What3Words which will enable you to relay your precise location to rescue services.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

