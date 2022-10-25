Car Rental Platform Market Value Continue to Grow at CAGR 4.3% to Reach USD 125.8 Billion – Growth Forecast 2022-2029 | Adroit Market Research

·4 min read
Advances in the worldwide business, increasing infrastructural investments, and favorable government measures will all contribute to future growth. Factors such as the coronavirus epidemic and new legislation may stymie the future growth of the Car Rental Platform industry.

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size of the global car rental platform market was estimated at USD 89.80 billion and is anticipated to rise to USD 125.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Value-for-money car rental services are currently in high demand due to low-cost services and automotive trends that greatly raise the global car rental platform market share. Technology is the main driver of the growth of the car rental platform industry. As a result of the adoption of information technology, the industry now offers its clients better services and makes better use of the vital data about its clients that is necessary for managing and advancing easy online booking. The use of smartphones in conjunction with personal computers to perform tasks previously performed by computers, such as renting a car, has greatly increased the market car rental platforms.

Car Rental Platform Leading Vendors includes:

            •   Enterprise Holdings
            •   Movida
            •   Sixt
            •   Car2go
            •   Avis Budget Group
            •   National Car Rental
            •   Eco Rent a Car
            •   On-Demand Rental Car
            •   Localiza-Rent-a-car SA
            •   Global Cars
            •   Europcar Group
            •   Hertz Corp
            •   Advantage Rent-a-car
            •   Zoom Car
            •   Ace Rent-a-car
            •   Locamerica
            •   Hertz Corp

Following the rise of digitization and increased internet usage in many countries, the market for web-based services has also grown. Now, customers may directly reserve any car from the comfort of their own homes depending on their needs and preferences, and the platform owner can keep an eye on things using GPS and other tools. But each rental company for cars has specific rules that must be followed before hiring a car, such as a requirement that the car is returned in the same condition as when it was borrowed and that extra charges be applied to the rented cars if the maximum distance is exceeded.

Global Car Rental Platform Market by Type

  • Executive

  • Luxury

  • Economy

  • SUVs

  • Electric

  • Mini & MUVs,), by End Users (), by Applications (Airport)

Global Car Rental Platform Market by End-users

  • Tourists

  • Passengers

  • Others

Global Car Rental Platform Market by Application

  • Transport

  • Outstation

  • Local Usage

  • Others

A car rental platform enables customers to look up, evaluate, and reserve automobile rentals from various suppliers. Platforms for automobile rentals are crucial because they make it simple for consumers to locate and compare rates from various suppliers, making it simpler for them to discover the greatest bargain on a rental car. Likewise, since automobile rental platforms are digital, consumers can easily reserve their rentals without having to go through a manual process thanks to them.

Vehicles can be simply reserved through a car rental platform for both local and long-distance trips. For consumers using smartphones or websites, these services are utilized to schedule or book last-minute drives. These platforms allow users to communicate with both domestic and international rental service suppliers. It gives customers the option to look for local automobiles, trucks, and vans for hourly or daily rentals. They also offer the advantage of renting on an hourly or daily basis. The growth of the global market has been fueled by the usage of car rental platforms by car rental service providers.

In terms of revenue in 2021, the passenger car segment commanded the biggest market share. The expansion might be ascribed to rising disposable income and quick urbanization, particularly in developing nations like China and India. Additionally, governments are establishing regulations to promote tourism, which is boosting demand for rental automobiles globally.

The Asia Pacific region has experienced significant growth as a result of people choosing short-term rentals over long-term ones due to affordability and convenience. Rising disposable income, particularly among millennials, has also contributed to this trend. This has increased demand in nations like China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and others while also boosting regional economic growth.

In a round-headed by SternAegis and planned to invest $92 million in IoT and machine learning, Zoomcar will receive the funding in November 2021.

