Car Rental Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast in car rental market to 2027 by location (on-airport and off-airport), type of customer (business, leisure, and others), mode of booking (on-line and off-line), vehicle type (luxury cars, executive cars, economy cars, sports utility vehicles, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Car Rental Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362911/?utm_source=GNW

Car Rental Industry Trends and Forecast
The future of the global car rental industry looks promising with opportunities in business and leisure travel industry. The global car rental industry is expected to reach an estimated $145.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing global tourism industry, increase in international air travelers, and rising income levels across the globe.

Emerging Trends in the Car Rental Industry
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include enhanced user experience through digitization, additional green vehicles in the fleets of rental car companies, and the concept of self-driving instead of hiring a driver. Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Hertz Group AG, Avis Budget Group Inc., Uber, Europcar Mobility Group S.
A., Redcap Tour, ANI technologies Pvt. limited, and Sixt AG are the major car rental service providers in the global car rental industry.

Car Rental Industry by Segments

The analyst forecasts that leisure travelers will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for the global car rental industry by location type, traveler type, mode of booking, vehicle type, and region, as follows:

Car Rental Industry by Location ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):
• On-Airport
• Off-Airport

Car Rental Industry by Traveler Type ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):
• Business
• Leisure
• Others

Car Rental Industry by Mode of Booking ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):
• On-Line
• Off-Line

Car Rental Industry by Vehicle Type ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):
• Luxury Cars
• Executive Cars
• Economy Cars
• Sports Utility Vehicles
• Others

Car Rental Industry by Region ($ Billion Shipment Analysis from 2016 to 2027):
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Hong Kong
• South Korea
• Malaysia
• Taiwan
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Sri Lanka
• The Rest of the World
• Brazil
• Argentina
List of Car Rental Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies car rental companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the car rental companies profiled in this report includes.
• Enterprise Rent-A-Car
• Hertz Group
• Avis Budget Group Inc.
• Europcar Mobility Group
• Sixt SE
• Localiza Rent a Car
• Ichinen Holdings
• Redcap Tour
• Empresas Tattersall
Car Rental Industry Insights
• The analyst forecasts that leisure customer will remain the largest market by traveler type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the rise in air travel and increasing domestic tourism.
• North America is expected to remain the largest region mainly due to the growing adoption of rental vehicles, and increasing corporate travels. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and increased expenditure on traveling by domestic tourists.
Features of the Global Car Rental Industry
• Market Size Estimates: Global car rental market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.
• Segmentation Analysis: Global car rental market size by various segments, such as by location type, traveler type, mode of booking, vehicle type in terms of value.
• Regional Analysis: Global car rental market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments and regions for the global car rental market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global car rental market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the car rental market size?
Answer: The global car rental market is expected to reach an estimated $145.6 billion by 2027.
Q2. What is the growth forecast for car rental market?
Answer: The car rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the car rental market?
Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing in air travel, rising growing global tourism industry, increase in international air travelers, and rising income levels across the globe.
Q4. What are the major location types or end use industries for car rental?
Answer: On-airport is the major segment by location type for car rental.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in car rental market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include enhanced user experience through digitization, additional green vehicles in the fleets of rental car companies, and the concept of self-driving instead of hiring a driver.
Q6. Who are the key car rental companies?

Answer: Some of the key car rental companies are as follows:
• Enterprise Rent-A-Car
• Hertz Group
• Avis Budget Group Inc.
• Europcar Mobility Group
• Sixt SE
• Localiza Rent a Car
• Ichinen Holdings
• Redcap Tour
• Empresas Tattersall
Q7.
Which car rental traveler type segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that leisure customer will remain the largest market by location type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the rise in air travel and increasing domestic tourism.
Q8: In car rental market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region mainly due to the growing adoption of rental vehicles, and increasing corporate travels. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and increased expenditure on traveling by domestic tourists.
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global car rental industry by location (on-airport and off-airport), type of customer (business, leisure, and others), mode of booking (on-line and off-line), vehicle type (luxury cars, executive cars, economy cars, sports utility vehicles, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?
Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?
Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?
Q.10. What are some of the competing service and processes in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by service substitution?
Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

For any questions related to car rental market or related to car rental market share, car rental market analysis, car rental market size, car rental industry analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362911/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant's 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range to help make up for Zion Williamson's scoring absence with the star forward out with a bruised right foot. The Pelicans led 89-87 after three quarters and opened the fourth with a 15-4 ru

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

    John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po