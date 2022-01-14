Car Rental Market Size to Hit Around US$ 186.59 Billion by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read

According to Precedence Research, the car rental market size is expected to hit around US$ 186.59 billion by 2030 from valued at US$ 95.67 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Tokyo, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global car rental market size was worth at around US$ 102.08 billion in 2021. The increase in technological advancements is driving the growth of car rental market. The growing popularity of online car rental booking applications is also fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the features such as time saving and cost-effectiveness provide lucrative opportunities for the development and growth of car rental market. The car rental also helps to control pollution by reducing sales volume of self-owned cars. Moreover, the infrastructure development in the developing regions is paving new way for the growth of market. In addition, rise in internet penetration across developed regions will help market to grow during the forecast period.

Get the sample copy of report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1452

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for car rental market in terms of region. The U.S. is considered as the leading country due to major market players operating in this region. These market players had adopted car rental software in smart-phone applications, which is driving the growth of car rental market in North America region. The companies such as Avis, Alamo, Hertz, Enterprise, Thrifty, and Dollar are the leading market players of car rental in the U.S.

Report Scope of the Car Rental Market

Report Highlights

Details

Market Size in 2021

US$ 102.08 Billion

CAGR from 2021 to 2030

6.9

%

Largest Revenue Holder

North America

Base Year

2021

By Region

Companies Covered

Avis Budget Group, Europecar, Sixt SE, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Localiza, The Hertz Corporation, Toyota Rent-a-Car, Alamo Rent-a-Car LLC, Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the car rental market. The countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea show the highest growth in the region. The people, who cannot afford to buy their own car, rent a car for their trips and journeys. The companies such as Guangzhou Refine Car Rental, NTours and Dollar Car Rental, Niconico Rent-a-car, Smile Rental Car, and SKY Rent-a-car are some of the leading car rental companies in the Asia-Pacific region.

View more report information@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/car-rental-market

Report Highlights

  • Based on the vehicle type, the economy cars segment dominated the global car rental market in 2020 with highest market share. This is mainly attributed to low maintenance costs of economy cars. The economy cars are fuel-efficient cars which help to save cost on fuel or gasoline.

  • Based on the rental duration, the short-term segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to short trips and journeys. The rental cars are mostly used to travel short distance places.

Ask here for customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1452

Drivers

Increase in number of corporate workplaces

The number of corporate offices had increased over the decade. The population of employees had also increased over the period of time. Initially, the number of male employees was high, but now the scenario has been changed. For the safety and security of female employees, the corporate companies have started providing cab or transportation services for the distant locations. This has increased the demand for car rental services. The corporate hire the car from the car rental companies for their employees. As a result, the increase in number of corporate workplaces is driving the growth of car rental market.

Restraints

Surge in crude oil prices

The demand for gasoline or crude oil has increased over the period of time. But there is shortage of fossil fuels and cannot meet the global demand. Therefore, this has increased the price of crude oil. This had significant impact on the transportation and automotive industry growth. Also, the government taxes have increased on the gasoline and crude oil. This has also increased the price of fuel. Thus, the surge in crude oil prices will restrict the growth of car rental market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Rise in the tourism sector

The growth in tourism sector has contributed for the economic development in developing regions, by driving the growth of automotive and transportation industry. The traveling and tourism trend has increased in millennial generation. The people of millennial generation are more interested in trips and rides. The long distant trips and short group journeys require vehicle. Due to this fact, the demand for car rental services has increased among this generation group. Also, the millennials can’t own their own car, which has also increased the demand for car rental services. As a result, the rise in tourism sector is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the car rental market.

Challenges

Low rate of internet penetration

The car rental service is mostly operated through online bookings with the help of smartphone applications. This requires good internet connection. But the countries such as North Korea, Eritrea, South Sudan, Comoros, Central African Republic, Somalia, Burundi, Niger, Kiribati, and Liberia has low rate of internet penetration. This restricts market players to operate in these regions. The drivers require GPS to track location of passengers. This has increased the importance of internet penetration for car rental service providers. The high price of internet connection also hampers the growth of market. Thus, the low rate of internet penetration in developing and underdeveloped regions is a huge challenge for the growth of the car rental market.

Related Reports

Segments Covered in the Report

By Vehicle Type

  • Luxury Cars

  • Economy Cars

  • SUVs

  • Executive Cars

  • MUVs

By Application Type

  • Local Usage

  • Outstation

  • Airport Transport

  • Others

By Rental Duration

  • Long-term

  • Short-term

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • MEA

  • Rest of the World

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1452

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Oilers GM Ken Holland on Evander Kane: 'I believe in second chances'

    Ken Holland isn't closing the door on Evander Kane. In fact, he might end up rolling out the red carpet. The Edmonton Oilers general manager said Tuesday he's spoken to the controversial winger's agent after his contract was recently terminated by the San Jose Sharks. Asked directly about Kane — now a free agent and able to sign with any team — during a media availability with reporters in Edmonton, Holland indicated he wouldn't turn down any player in a similar situation before getting "an unde

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • FuboTV acquires Canadian rights to English Premier League

    TORONTO — FuboTV, a streaming service that offers sports and entertainment programming, has secured Canadian rights to the English Premier League for the next three seasons starting this summer. The deal runs through the 2024-2025 season, covering 380 matches each season. The EPL rights in Canada currently belong to DAZN Canada, another streaming service. FuboTV already has the Canadian rights to Italy's Serie A and Coppa Italia as well as home matches of Mexico's Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chi

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Red Wings hire Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations

    DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings hired Nicklas Lidstrom as vice president of hockey operations Tuesday, tapping one of the franchise's great players. General manager Stev Yzerman said his former teammate will be based in his native Sweden and involved in every aspect of helping him run the organization. Lidstrom's job duties will include evaluating players with the Red Wings, on other NHL teams, in the AHL and Europe as well as on amateur levels. Detroit drafted Lidstrom with the No. 53 pick

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • Oilers find new way to fail Connor McDavid amid Evander Kane speculation

    To expect McDavid to openly question Evander Kane's potential acquisition would be banking on him to belie his responsibility as Oilers captain.

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.