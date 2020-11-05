Car recalls for October 29-Nov. 5

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for October 29 through Nov. 5, including a Volkswagen recall involving 218,192 units and a Volvo recall involving 8,456 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

Audi

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling one 2020 Audi Q3 vehicle. The driver's seat frame may have incorrectly been bolted to the seat rail. One units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Audi Q7 vehicles. The padding on the vehicle's C-pillar may not absorb enough impact in the event of a crash. 94,144 units are affected. Read more

BMW

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2020-2021 X3 sDrive 30i, X3 xDrive 30i, X3M 40i, X3 xDrive 30e, X4 xDrive 30i, X4M 40i, 530i, 540i, 540i xDrive, M550i xDrive, M5, 550e, 550e xDrive, and 550e iPerformance vehicles. A small portion of the rearview image may be slightly obscured. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 312 units are affected. Read more

Buick

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse, 2018-2020 Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Terrain, 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, 2019-2020 Buick Encore, Buick Enclave, Cadillac XT4, Chevrolet Blazer and GMC Acadia, and 2020 Cadillac XT6 vehicles. The start/stop accumulator endcap may have missing or loose bolts. 194,105 units are affected. Read more

Cadillac

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500 and Yukon vehicles equipped with either a 5.3L or 6.2L V8 engine. The output of the mechanical vacuum pump can decrease over time, decreasing the amount of vacuum/power brake assist. 14,620 units are affected. Read more

Chevrolet

Ferrari

Ferrari North America, Inc. (Ferrari) is recalling certain 2018-2020 812 Superfast vehicles. The rear window on these vehicles may have been bonded incorrectly, which may lead to decreased, long-term adhesion. 1,063 units are affected. Read more

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Escape vehicles equipped with a key-start ignition system. The Body Control Module (BCM) intermittently may not pick up the signal from the rear Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) sensors or the Remote Key Fob. In the event of a low tire pressure condition, the TPMS system may not provide an adequate warning. 689 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Transit Connect vehicles equipped with 2.5L engines. The powertrain control module (PCM) software has fail-safe temperature threshold values higher than intended for the engine. This may delay the fail-safe cooling strategy in the event of coolant loss and result in engine overheating. 2,903 units are affected. Read more

GMC

