Car pulls out of parking lot and hits motorcyclist, ejecting driver, KC police say

A motorcycle driver was critically injured Saturday after being hit by another vehicle, according to a statement from Kansas City police.

Just after 12:15 p.m., officers responded to E. 31st Street and Prospect Avenue on a reported collision. Investigators discovered that the motorcyclist was speeding down Prospect when a gray Ford Escape pulling out of a shopping center parking lot and onto the street struck the driver.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the vehicle, police say. That individual was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford and a passenger, a minor, were uninjured in the crash.

The Kansas City Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.