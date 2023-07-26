Car plunges off I-435 overpass during Kansas City street race Tuesday night: Police

Two people involved in a street race on Interstate 435 in Kansas City were taken to the hospital after the driver lost control and went off an overpass, according to police.

Officers were called shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday to Oldham Road in south Kansas City where a Volkswagen had landed on its front end before turning on its side. Passing motorists stopped after the vehicle plunged from the overpass above and helped turn it right side up, according to police.

The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Police investigators determined the Volkswagen’s driver was headed north on I-435 in a race with two other vehicles, described as a silver sedan and a tan sedan. All three were traveling around 100 mph, witnesses told police.

The driver of the Volkswagen appeared to lose control while weaving through traffic, according to police, and wound up going into a grassy median. It flew off the overpass after running out of space in the median, police said.

Police said the other two involved vehicles continued north in I-435 after the Volkswagen left the roadway.

Kansas City police continued to investigate the crash on Tuesday.