Car parks could collapse under the weight of electric cars

Heavy electric car batteries may have serious implications for some car parks - Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Multi-storey car parks across the country could be at risk of collapse as heavier electric vehicles put pressure on ageing infrastructure, experts have warned.

Car parking experts and engineers have told The Telegraph that the growth of EV use in the UK could put pressure on car park floors, with unloved structures most susceptible to buckling.

So worried are some about the ability of car parks to hold new vehicles that new guidance is being developed that will raise the weight levels for what car park floors should be able to hold.

Chris Whapples, a structural engineer and car park consultant and the author of the new guidance, told The Telegraph: “I don’t want to be too alarmist, but there definitely is the potential for some of the early car parks in poor condition to collapse.”

“Operators need to be aware of electric vehicle weights, and get their car parks assessed from a strength point of view, and decide if they need to limit weight.”

New electric vehicles are much heavier than the average petrol or diesel car. EV batteries account for much of this, usually weighing around 500kg.

EVs are much heavier than cars manufactured in the 1960s and 1970s, when many car parks were built.

For example, the current Tesla Model 3 weighs 1,672kgs, compared to the 768kg Ford Cortina Mark 1. The Audi E-tron weighs 2,351kg, compared to the 770kg Vauxhall Viva, while even the Nissan Leaf weighs 1,580kg.

The government recently published its Zero Emissions vehicle mandate, which puts restrictions on how many non-EV cars can be sold in the coming years, ahead of an outright ban in 2030. By 2035, four in five miles driven are expected to come from EVs.

The growth in electric vehicles combined with crumbling parking infrastructure has prompted concerns in the sector.

Steve Holmes, senior technical manager at building supply firm Sika, said that many car parks had structural defects “baked in”, which had been exacerbated by years of underfunding in maintenance by some owners.

Story continues

Mr Holmes, who wrote a report on the issue, said: “As things get heavier, and there are more of them parking on these structures as a proportion, then maintenance becomes ever more important.”

In an attempt to future proof car parks, Mr Whapples and Russell Simmons, chair of the British Parking Association’s structures group, have drawn up new guidance that will recommend higher load bearing weights to accommodate heavier vehicles. It is due to be published in the coming weeks.

The new guidance will advise that design loading limits for concrete floors in car parks are increased from 2.5 kilonewtons per square metre, to 3 kilonewtons per square metre.

The Telegraph also understands that operators are now being advised to carry out load checks at their car parks by trade bodies.

Mr Simmons said: “We have done quite a few inspections of car parks over the last six months, and some prove that the buildings couldn’t withstand the new EV weights.”

While a possible collapse would be the worst-case scenario, Mr Whapples believes, he said he foresees some car parks introducing weight limits if there are concerns about their ability to hold EVs.

“We have height restrictions in car parks, why not weight,” he said.

The British Parking Association said that while it was aware of the work being undertaken, it pointed out that this was guidance only, and there was no cause for alarm.

There are an estimated 6,000 multi-storey car parks across the country, with many being built in the 1960s and 1970s.

NCP, one of the country’s largest parking operators, said it was aware of the proposals and making adjustments to its newer sites. This includes placing most of its EV chargers on the bottom floor, while also making bays slightly wider to spread the load.

However, it said its biggest limitation was charging infrastructure, not the ability to house EVs.