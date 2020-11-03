One dead and one injured after car overturns outside secondary school

The driver of the car was rushed to hospital but the passenger died. (BPM Media)

A man has died and another has been injured after a car overturned outside a secondary school in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The passenger was killed in the fatal collision in Meir, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire around 4am but the driver survived and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) spokesperson confirmed a man had died in the crash and said they were called out to reports of a car “on its roof”.

"The team worked closely with fire colleagues to rapidly extricate the driver, a man, to reach a passenger who was in more critical condition,” the WMAS spokesperson said.

Debris from the wreckage was strewn across the road outside the school. (BPM Media)

“Sadly, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the passenger, a man, and he was confirmed dead on scene.

“The driver was given treatment on scene for injuries not believed to be life-threatening before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.”

Staff at Ormiston Meridian Academy, near where the crash took place, were forced to close the school for the day as emergency services cordoned off the road.

A text sent to parents described the incident as “fatal” and urged them not to send their children to school.

"Due to a fatal accident outside the school entrance the school will be closed today,” it read.

"Please DO NOT send your child to school. Police have advised that everyone stays away from this area.

"We will post an update as soon as we have one. Thank you for your anticipated support."

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are attending a serious road traffic collision with colleagues from Staffordshire Police outside Ormiston Meridian Academy (formerly Sandon High School), Meir.

"The school will remain closed for the day and Sandon Road will be closed for some considerable time.

"Police request witnesses to contact them as soon as possible."

A spokesman for Stoke-on-Trent City Council's highways team said: "Please be aware we are currently in the process of completing a full road closure of Sandon Road from the A50 roundabout to Windmill Hill roundabout of Grindley Lane.

"This is due to an ongoing incident."

Yahoo News UK has contacted Staffordshire Police for comment.

