Car insurance bills hit all-time high as police fail to crack down on car theft

Car theft illustration

Car insurance premiums have reached an all-time high as police forces fail to crack down on rising thefts.

British motorists are now paying £776 a year for car insurance on average – £222 more than 12 months ago and the highest level recorded, according to data from comparison site Confused.com and insurance broker Willis Towers Watson.

Tim Rourke, of the broker, said the 40pc jump in bills was due a sharp rise in vehicle theft and an increase in used car prices.

He said: “High levels of claims inflation are being driven primarily by the sharp rise in used car prices, amplified by rising vehicle theft, spare part delays, longer repair times and higher wages, all pushing costs above premium income and forcing insurers to play catch up by increasing prices.”

It comes as police are failing to investigate thefts from cars, with recent Telegraph analysis of Home Office data showing the Metropolitan Police solved just 0.5pc, or 271 out of nearly 55,000 thefts from vehicles in London in 2021.

Car thefts are up by close to 20pc, according to the National Crime Agency, which has said criminal gangs are increasingly able to “hack” into more modern high-end cars.

Some 110,739 cases were reported in 2022, up from 93,006 in 2021.

Meanwhile, police across England and Wales are investigating fewer than one in four thefts, according to data from the Royal Automobile Club.

Drivers aged 17 to 20 experienced the sharpest annual rise in their premiums, with prices increasing by £903 (60pc) for male drivers in this age bracket. The cohort is now on average paying £2,414.

Female drivers from the same age group saw their premiums surge by 61pc (£652) during the last 12 months to a record £1,728.

All regions across the UK recorded significant price rises in insurance premiums over the last 12 months, according to the data, with drivers in inner London seeing their cover rise to £1,257 on average – up 43pc in the last year.

The cost of car insurance in outer London has for the first time exceeded £1,000, where drivers now pay an average bill of £1,003.

The South West of England continues to be the cheapest region for car insurance, with average premiums now costing £509. Manchester and Merseyside (£965), and the West Midlands (£940), remain the most expensive areas outside of London.

Louise Thomas of Confused.com said if costs keep rising then drivers could be forced to give up their cars.

She said: “Car insurance has quickly become one of the biggest expenses for drivers. If prices continue at this rate then there’s no doubt drivers could be priced off the road, as they battle with other rising costs too.

“But what we do know is that many drivers were able to save some money when it came to renewal. And shopping around was the key to this. Even if prices were cheaper for them, the price they saw online was still significantly cheaper.”

The Home Office has previously said vehicle crime is “a complex problem and needs to be taken more seriously”, saying it was “supporting the police to tackle car crime by putting 20,000 extra police officers on the streets and injecting millions into the areas most affected, investing in proven prevention measures like street lighting, CCTV, automatic number plate recognition technology and secure parking.”