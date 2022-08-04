CAR Inc. Rated the Most Satisfactory Brand by Customers in China's Car Rental Industry in 2022

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / CAR Inc. On July 20, Chnbrand, an established brand rating and consulting agency in China, released the 2022 China Customer Satisfaction Index (C-CSI). With a comprehensive score of 82.3, CAR Inc. ("CAR") ranked first in customer satisfaction in China's car rental chain industry. Dji, Dyson, Gree, Huawei, JD.com, PICC, and other service companies topped their categories.

C-CSI is the first comprehensive customer satisfaction evaluation system implemented by Chnbrand. It is one of the most trusted customer satisfaction evaluation systems for Chinese consumers and enterprises to represent the satisfaction degree of Chinese consumers on products or services by weighted average calculation of three indicators: overall satisfaction, factor satisfaction (brand image, service and product) and customer loyalty. The C-CSI survey area covered 100 cities across China, and the respondents were randomly sampled according to gender, age and income. With a total sample size exceeding 2.78 million, the survey covered 178 sub-sectors, involving 10,748 mainstream brands.

Since its establishment in 2007, CAR has continuously cultivated the brand competitiveness in fleet structure, network footprint and service experience, laying a solid foundation for the brand's high-level customer satisfaction.

A customer-centered approach to enhance user experience

At present, CAR has nearly 110,000 vehicles, most of which support self-service, and more than half of them are new and quasi-new cars. CAR's fleet covers mainstream car brands such as Volkswagen, Nissan, Toyota, Buick and Volvo, as well as many new energy models, such as Volkswagen ID.4X, Volkswagen ID.4 CROZZ, Xpeng G3. CAR has also enriched its luxury car portfolio with Audi, Mercedes and Maserati, which meet the needs of different users in a variety of car usage scenarios, offering users with more comfortable and quality driving experiences.

Since 2021, CAR has opened over 700 service locations in 82 new cities, covering national transportation hubs, core business districts and popular scenic spots. By weaving a nationwide connected car rental service network, CAR provides a solid foundation for users' long-distance transportation and car rental services upon arrival, as well as local car rental services in core business districts, transportation hubs and suburbs. Today, CAR has 3,500 service locations nationwide, bringing consumers a high degree of convenience and meeting their car rental needs anytime and anywhere.

Chnbrand's report shared an observation that a number of brands have emerged from the COVID-19 period, thanks to their adaptability and innovation to meet the changing needs of users, and the expansion of their product and service offerings. In the era marked by COVID-19, CAR maintains user loyalty through introducing new products like rental pass, which is the first user-pass product in China's car rental industry, and various customized product packages for commuters, and cross industries brand cooperation to diversity service capability. In terms of care for members, the company has established a sound user reward program by upgrading the membership scheme with added member benefits, such as reward redemption, and birthday gifts, etc., so as to further solidify the company's long-term pursuit of user satisfaction.

A customer-center approach to protect user interests

Meeting customers needs is the most basic qualification of a company in the new era. In order to win consumers' trust and enhance brand loyalty in the highly competitive market, more brand communication and value sharing, including brand behavior and attitude, are also crucial.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, CAR's pioneered contactless self-service helps minimize human contact and enhance the safety of users. In addition, in order to reduce the inconvenience caused by the change of travel plan related to epidemic control measures, CAR has formulated and implemented an epidemic care policy to prioritize customer interests. If the service area was classified as a medium or high risk area, customers could change or cancel their bookings free of charge, or have their rental expenses waived. This policy has significantly relieved customers' travel concerns, and re-enforce the company's accountability as a leading service provider in the industry.

Looking ahead, CAR will continue to prioritize customer's needs, and uphold its customer-centered business approach, to provide consumers with safer, more convenient and more cost-effective travel solutions.

About CAR Inc.

CAR Inc is a leading auto mobility provider in China, offering car rental and fleet rental services to individual and corporate customers. CAR Inc's best-in-class service has made it the most recognized and trusted brand in the automobility industry in China. CAR Inc's mission is to enhance the quality of life through innovation as it builds the largest new generation of vehicle mega-sharing platforms in China.

