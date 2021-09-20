Car hits several people outside polling station in Montreal's West Island

Ambulance workers are on site, treating seven people, according to a spokesperson with Urgences-santé. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

Several people are being treated for injuries after a woman lost control of her vehicle and hit people near a polling station in Montreal's West Island Monday.

Const. Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for Montreal police, said the incident was accidental, and the injuries are minor.

She said people were hit in a parking lot. She could not provide more details about the driver, or the condition of the victims.

A spokesperson with Urgences-santé said seven people are being cared for at the Sunshine Academy, located on Sunshine Street in Dollard-Des Ormeaux.

Several emergency vehicles are on site.

