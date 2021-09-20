Car hits several people outside polling station in Montreal's West Island
Several people are being treated for injuries after a woman lost control of her vehicle and hit people near a polling station in Montreal's West Island Monday.
Const. Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for Montreal police, said the incident was accidental, and the injuries are minor.
She said people were hit in a parking lot. She could not provide more details about the driver, or the condition of the victims.
A spokesperson with Urgences-santé said seven people are being cared for at the Sunshine Academy, located on Sunshine Street in Dollard-Des Ormeaux.
Several emergency vehicles are on site.