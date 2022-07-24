Car full of gunshot victims flags down officer after 8 shot at gas station, GA cops say

Eight people were shot while standing outside of a gas station in Georgia, police said.

Six females ages 16 to 21, an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were outside the gas station on Northside Drive in Atlanta early Sunday, July 24, when “they were shot by unknown suspect(s),” according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department.

Police told local outlets 11Alive and FOX 5 that it was a drive-by shooting.

Later, around 1 a.m., a driver on the way to a hospital waved down a police officer on Northside Drive and said four people in the vehicle had been shot, police said.

The officer escorted the driver to the hospital. The four people were being treated when two more victims arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. All six were listed in stable condition.

Later, two more victims were taken to a different hospital, police said. They were in critical condition.

Police are investigating, and no additional information had been released as of Sunday afternoon.

Man shot in chest with crossbow outside Georgia convenience store, police say

’Targeted’ shooting at vigil leaves 1 dead and three others hurt, Indiana officials say

Man arguing with two women opens fire during family reunion in Illinois, police say

2-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot outside Costco, Louisiana cops say