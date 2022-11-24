A car was found underwater in a Miami Springs canal. At least one person was inside, police say

A man was found dead in a car submerged in a Miami Springs canal Thursday morning.

Miami Springs police chief Armando Guzman told the Miami Herald that it appears the car had been in the canal overnight. Only one person was inside.

Fire and air rescue responded to the area near South Melrose Drive and Ludlam Drive sometime Thursday morning.

While it is unclear if there was a crash, only one car was found at the scene, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami. Detectives are now investigating to figure out what transpired before authorities found the man’s body and car underwater.

This report will be updated