Car found in Lake Norman may be new lead in old missing person case

Police recovered a sunken car in Lake Norman Wednesday that could be linked to a woman who went missing nearly 15 years ago.

Divers identified the 1996 Ford Thunderbird’s license plate, and officials confirmed its relation to the case involving 43-year-old Newton resident Tina Martin, according to Queen City News.

A tow truck began to hoist the car out of the lake Wednesday morning, according to WSOC, the Observer’s news partner. Officers and Tow Boat US used floats to surface the vehicle Wednesday afternoon near Sherrills Ford, about 45 minutes north of Charlotte. Deputies did not confirm whether there were human remains in the vehicle. They plan to release more details after a full search.

A nearby fisherman found the car while using a sonar fishing device, according to WSOC.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Catawba County Emergency Services declined to comment on the situation but said the area was cleared around 1:30 p.m.

According to Queen City News, roads were expected to be closed around Mount Pleasant Road and Little Mountain Road until 5 p.m., and detours routed around Camp Dogwood.

