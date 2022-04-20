A car dropped into a Broward canal, killing 1 and endangering a good Samaritan, cops say

A driver was killed after he lost control of his car and plunged into a canal in Sunrise, police said.

A good Samaritan who jumped into the water to try and rescue him also needed a rescue, and was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, Sunrise police said.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday near the Sawgrass Mills mall, in the area of Northwest 12th Street and Silver Palm Boulevard, police said. Rescue crews eventually got the driver’s body out of the car.

One of the people is a teenager, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.

