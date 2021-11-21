Car Drives Through Wisconsin Christmas Parade, Number Of Casualties Unknown

A car drove through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon, injuring an unknown number of attendees, according to local news reports.

Dozens of emergency officials responded after the incident around 4:40 p.m. local time. A livestream video of the event appears to show a red SUV speeding through the parade route, troubling those gathered on the street. A police vehicle is seen rushing through the crowd soon afterwards before the attendees begin to disperse.

A Waukesha police official told HuffPost that the department couldn’t provide any details but was responding to reports of the incident. A spokesperson for the Waukesha Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Local reporters said it appeared that multiple people were on the ground shortly after the incident, with unverified reports of shots fired. Many families were at the event with young children.

The Waukesha Christmas Parade, held about 17 miles west of downtown Milwaukee, is an annual event that has been held for more than 50 years. The city describes it as a holiday tradition that brings together “local civic groups, business, schools, public services and entertainers each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.”

Photos posted on the city’s Instagram account showed many people sitting on the curb just off the parade route.

The theme this year was “comfort and joy.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...