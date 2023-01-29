The car drew up. The children got in: UK child asylum-seekers’ narrow escape from kidnap

Mark Townsend
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Andy Hall/the Observer</span>
Photograph: Andy Hall/the Observer

The apparent audacity of the abduction appears to have been its undoing. On 25 May last year, a car pulled up outside a Brighton hotel holding 58 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

Three of those young occupants got into the back seat. That might have been that – several more names among the hundreds currently missing – had a bystander not become sufficiently perturbed to call Sussex police and share the vehicle’s number plate.

Automatic number plate recognition technology tracked the vehicle north, on to London Road, then the M23, towards the capital. Officers quickly identified a problem. Normally, a forced traffic stop would be considered but intelligence suggested the three children were not wearing seatbelts.

Desperate not to lose the vehicle as it left the force’s area, officers dispatched undercover cars and began covertly tracking their target. “They then had to make another decision; they could put their blue lights on, but the last thing they wanted was a high-speed chase with these vulnerable kids in the back,” said Peter Kyle, MP for Hove, speaking after a police briefing.

A very British solution – weekday traffic on the motorway network – resolved their dilemma. The car hit a motorway traffic jam; officers quickly boxed in the vehicle and returned the three children to the Home Office. Two men were arrested on suspicion of intent to commit human trafficking, and were later released under investigation.

That episode highlights some of the challenges inherent in tracking down unaccompanied children. Real-time intelligence is vital but is relatively rare. Kyle said that on this occasion the children were found because police received “direct intelligence that was actionable”.

Hindering policing attempts more broadly is the fact that unaccompanied asylum-seeking children are often unlikely to tell hotel staff or the police if they encounter anything suspicious. Some have travelled from countries with autocratic regimes where police are feared; others have been told to distrust any form of authority.

Many also remain in contact with the trafficking gangs that facilitated their small-boats crossing from France and who want to exploit the children to pay off any debt. Compounding the challenge is the savviness of the criminals targeting such vulnerable minors.

British-born kids are succumbing to criminal exploitation. Imagine how additionally vulnerable these kids are?

Peter Kyle, MP for Hove

Kyle, whose constituency contains the Brighton hotel for unaccompanied children, points to the number of British children groomed into county lines drug gangs as evidence of the dangers facing the new arrivals.

“These are kids from another country where English is not their first language. They’re not culturally adapted. British-born kids are succumbing to criminal exploitation. Imagine how additionally vulnerable these kids are?”

Once the child has disappeared, normal routes of tracking down a missing person can cease to exist. Police investigate family networks and friends and track mobile phone data when locating missing individuals, but there are frequently no such options in cases of missing unaccompanied asylum-seeking children; the children haven’t even gone missing from local authority care.

For Sussex police, the challenges are familiar. “The vast majority of these individuals have no known links to anybody in the country, very little money and in some cases no mobile phones, meaning there are very few lines of inquiry available when trying to locate them,” said a statement.

The National Police Chiefs Council, which helps forces coordinate operations, has identified broader issues. In its interim advice on missing asylum seekers, issued to forces last year (refreshed guidance covering unaccompanied children is still being drafted), it admits that “practices could be improved”.

Related: ‘They just vanish’: whistleblowers met by wall of complacency over missing migrant children

It identified that, on occasion, accurate details of missing asylum-seeking children were not recorded. “Biometrics are not always taken of the child, and consequently, if the child has not provided their correct name and date of birth, they will be circulated as missing with the incorrect details,” says the NPCC advice.

Even when located, complications exist. Police know the critical value of establishing early rapport with a youngster, particularly if they have been trafficked. Operation Innerste is a multi-agency initiative designed to prevent newly arrived children from being taken by traffickers, as well as ensuring a “greater chance of early recovery from missing episodes”. It advocates building a relationship of trust with unaccompanied children and creating a “safe environment” for them to express their needs.

In the meantime, investigations continue into the May 2022 incident, a case that may yet offer the first trafficking charges involving children from a hotel run by the Home Office.



Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Ryder extends Farmers lead to 3, Rahm gets hot on windy day

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sam Ryder extended his lead to three shots in the Farmers Insurance Open with a 4-under 68 in challenging wind in the second round Thursday on Torrey Pines' South Course while Jon Rahm had an eagle and three straight birdies late in his 5-under 67 on the easier North Course to get under the cut line. Ryder survived both the Santa Ana wind and the tougher South Course with just one bogey to reach 12-under 132 and take a three-stroke lead over Brendan Steele, who shot a 70 on the

  • Canadian Cyle Larin gets fresh start with loan move to Spain's Real Valladolid

    Forward Cyle Larin, Canada's leading men's international scorer, has joined Spain's Real Valladolid on a loan deal with a purchase option at the end of the season. The move from Belgium's Club Brugge offers the 27-year-old from Brampton, Ont., a fresh start. Larin joined fellow Canadian Tajon Buchanan at Club Brugge in July from Turkey's Besiktas but failed to establish himself in the lineup. He had one goal in 13 appearances for the Belgian side. Larin, who was out of contract with Besiktas, si

  • Precious Achiuwa is making the Raptors a lot better

    Amit Mann looks at how Precious Achiuwa has improved on offence and is remedying some of the Raptors' defensive and rotation issues.

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Hedman lifts Lightning over Bruins for 11th straight at home

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Victor Hedman scored the go-ahead goal with 6:31 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a team record with their 11th straight home victory by defeating the NHL-best Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night. Brayden Point’s pass for Steven Stamkos on a 2-on-1 misfired, but the puck came right to Hedman. His shot from the left circle beat Linus Ullmark after the Boston goalie was run over by teammate Brandon Carlo, breaking a 2-all tie. The Lightning matched the franchise mark f