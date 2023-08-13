Car didn’t have taillights and 3 people get arrested for more serious crimes, SC cops say

A traffic stop led to the arrest of three people on unrelated charges, according to the Irmo Police Department.

The driver and two passengers were taken into custody for a variety of crimes, police said in a Sunday news release that was called “Story Time With Irmo PD.”

Officers pulled over the car at about 10 p.m. Friday in the New Friarsgate subdivision because the vehicle did not have working taillights, according to the release.

“Not only is that illegal, but it’s not safe,” police said.

The Irmo Police Department confiscated guns and ammunition at a traffic stop.

It turns out this was not the first traffic violation the driver had been charged with, as a check showed they were driving with a suspended license, according to the release. The driver was subsequently charged with driving under suspension (2nd offense), police said.

Turning their attention to the passenger in the front seat, police said they recognized that person from a previous offense, according to the release.

“They were ‘the one that got away’ from a previous encounter, so they had their very own personalized warrant from us,” police said. “Monogrammed and everything. This person must be super popular because they were wanted by another agency as well.”

Information on which other law enforcement agency and the warrant they issued for the front-seat passenger was not available.

“Do not hang out in a town where you’ve previously run from the police AND THEY KNOW YOU BY SIGHT,” police said.

Officers then turned their attention to the passenger in the backseat of the car.

“That leaves us with our last Friend, who was in the backseat. They were asked to get out of the car because a vehicle inventory needed to be done (the car was being towed). During the vehicle inventory, in an unzipped book bag that was lying next to our Last Friend, Officers saw the butt of what appeared to be a handgun,” police said. “It’s No Bueno to carry a gun in a book bag sitting on the seat beside you. An extended round magazine (clip, as some would say) and another firearm were found as well.”

Story continues

The backseat passenger was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol and threatening the life of a public official, because they “threatened to seriously assault one of our officers if they saw them in the street off duty,” police said.

Police did not publicly identify the people in the car who were arrested.

“Everyone in the car went to jail. Every. Single. Person,” police said. “And yes, the paperwork on that case was MASSIVE. They really don’t show that part on ‘COPS.’ ”