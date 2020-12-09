Car dealer Lookers loses temporary finance director and hires BDO as auditor as it rebuilds from financial scandal
Car dealer Lookers was today looking for a new finance director after the interim numbers boss quit having overseen the publishing of the deeply troubled firm’s accounts.
Jim Perrie was helicoptered in as interim chief financial officer in March to see get the company’s annual report and accounts sorted out after an accounting scandal that saw the accounts delayed and shares suspended.
The Financial Conduct Authority launched a full investigation after the group identified potentially fraudulent transactions and the company made a £10.4 million provision on top of costs of £4.7 million as the regulator investigates its previous sales processes.
Now Perrie has quit, leaving Lookers needing a permanent replacement.
The group also today announced BDO was taking over as auditor of the group to replace long term auditor Deloitte. Grant Thornton had been hired to undergo a review of Lookers’ accounts.
The board is being overhauled and today saw Yorkshire Building Society’s former finance director Robin Churchouse join as a non-executive director in charge of audit oversight.
Phil White, executive chairman, said: "Robin's experience, particularly as a CFO in a large regulated financial services business will be invaluable to Lookers as we continue to develop the business and its future strategy."
Unusually, Lookers has both an executive chairman in White and a chief executive in Mark Raban.
Executive chairmen generally perform both roles, but White has said he will step down next year.
New senior non-executive director Heather Jackson is leading the hunt for a successor chairman and finance director.
Raban stepped up to the CEO role from the finance director position, having taken over as FD from Robin Gregson last year.
