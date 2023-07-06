Seven children injured after car crashes into Wimbledon prep school

Seven children and two adults have been injured after a car collided with a primary school in Wimbledon, police confirmed.

Several people are injured and being treated at the scene in south west London, police said, with the vehicle understood to be “some kind of jeep”, an eyewitness told the Telegraph.

The incident is not being treated as terror related.

Stephen Hammond, Conservative MP for Wimbledon, told BBC Radio London the incident was “extremely distressing and extremely concerning”.

01:07 PM BST

Map of the incident

01:02 PM BST

Wimbledon and Putney Commons ask people to avoid the area

Tweets from Wimbledon and Putney Commons urged the public to stay away from the area.

They said: “Following an incident at the edge of the Common on Camp Road, the public are asked to avoid that area of the Commons to allow free access to the emergency services. Thank you.

“Emergency vehicles are likely to be using the Commons to get to the location so please be alert to what is happening and follow instructions from our staff. Thank you.”

12:57 PM BST

Possible critical injuries

One woman said a friend told her it was the last day of term

She said: “The children were having a tea party in the courtyard that they were not normally in at that time.

“A woman in a Land Rover Defender had some kind of fit and went through the fence into the tea party.



”The air ambulance helicopter has had three to four trips, so there are quite a few critical injuries.”

12:56 PM BST

Firefighters seen with cutting gear

London Firefighters were seen removing numerous heavy cutting gear from the school.

12:55 PM BST

Aerial shot showing damage from the crash

An aerial shot shows the damage caused to the building by the vehicle - London News and Pictures Ltd

12:43 PM BST

'Range Rover crashed into school', MP claims

Local MP Stephen Hammond said: “Since being declared by the local police a major incident, you’ve seen that we’ve had fire, air ambulance, ambulance and police on the scene.

”It appears just before 10 o’clock today, the police were called to the incident that a Range Rover drove into the school.

“There are a number of people who are critically injured as I understand it and given the scale of the response from emergency services... this is a very serious incident.”

He added that the school is a “very well-known and family-based school”.

“It’s a local prep school having girls between the ages of four and eight,” Mr Hammond added.

The Conservative MP said where the school is located “generally will be regarded as an area where you wouldn’t see very much speeding”.

12:41 PM BST

Children and parents seen leaving the area

At least one child and her parents were seen leaving the area.

The child appeared to just be wearing socks.

Her father appeared to have lost a shoe.

12:32 PM BST

Motorist 'may have suffered a seizure while driving'

One local resident said he heard reports that a visitor to the Royal Wimbledon Golf Club may have suffered a seizure while driving from the venue.

One theory suggested that the driver, which unconfirmed reports said may be a woman, became ill and the vehicle ploughed into the atrium the school.

Others said that there was some form of school service taking place in the glass building.

12:32 PM BST

Yvette Cooper thanks emergency services

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper tweeted: “Thinking of all the families, pupils and staff affected by the terrible incident at a primary school in Wimbledon this morning.

Thinking of all the families, pupils and staff affected by the terrible incident at a primary school in Wimbledon this morning. Thank you to the emergency services on site for their swift response. — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) July 6, 2023

12:31 PM BST

People asked to keep away from the Common

People are being asked to keep away from Wimbledon Common so that emergency services can attend an incident at a primary school.

An air ambulance lands on Wimbledon Common as police and emergency services attend the scene of a car crash at a school - Getty

12:29 PM BST

More pictures from the scene

Seven children are understood to be injured - Sky News

Two adults were injured in the incident, police said - Sky News

Police and emergency services are on the scene - Sky News

12:24 PM BST

Children at Study prep breaking up for summer

Children at the school in Reception to Year Three are breaking up for summer holidays today.

12:11 PM BST

'Out of control vehicle'

The vehicle that collided with the school is described as being ‘out of control’, Sky News reported.

It was reported that it would be very difficult to get up to any kind of speed on Camp Road.

12:09 PM BST

Updated police statement

Officers remain at the scene of a serious collision at a primary school in Wimbledon.

Police were called at 09:54hrs on Thursday, 6 July to reports that a car collided with a building at the school in Camp Road.

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

At this time nine people are reported injured, these include two adults and seven children. We await further updates on their conditions.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

We will share further updates when we can.

We are not treating this incident as terror related.

An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place.

12:08 PM BST

Seven children injured

Seven children and two adults have been injured after a car collided with a primary school building in Wimbledon, south London, on Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.

12:04 PM BST

Fire engine on the scene in Wimbeldon, south London

A fire engine at the scene in Wimbledon after a car crashed into a primary school - MailOnline

11:57 AM BST

'Fair amount of resources' at scene

London Fire Brigade tweeted: “We are currently supporting emergency services at an incident at a school in Wimbledon.

“We have two fire engines and two fire rescue units at the scene.”

A London Air Ambulance spokesperson told the BBC that “a fair amount of resourses” have been sent to the scene.

11:55 AM BST

Where did the incident take place?

The incident is understood to have taken place at the £16,000-per-year all-girls Study Prep School on Camp Road in Wimbledon.

The crash happened at a primary school on Camp road

11:53 AM BST

MP for Wimbledon releases statement

Stephen Hammond, Conservative MP for Wimbledon, told BBC Radio London the incident was “extremely distressing and extremely concerning”.

He added the road was “quite tight” with a “number of people” driving up and down it to nearby golf clubs.

“The Study prep school is in two parts. The part that’s at Camp Road deals with children from reception usually up to the age of eight or nine. Nursery, eight or nine. And girls, young girls, as well.

“Obviously very concerning to hear about this incident. It’s quite remote from the middle of Wimbledon. There’s a very good pub on the corner.

“Surprising. For quite a tight road, because of the way it works at particular times of the day, it’s very busy, it becomes quite tight to past,” Mr Hammond said.

Very concerned to hear about the Study Preparatory School at Camp Road this morning. A major incident has been declared and I know all emergency services are on site. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone at The Study. — Stephen Hammond MP (@S_Hammond) July 6, 2023

11:52 AM BST

Incident not being treated as terror related

A Scotland Yard spokesperson confirmed the incident is not being treated as terror related.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 09.54hrs on Thursday, 6 July to reports that a car collided with a building at the school in Camp Road. Officers remain at the scene along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Several people are being treated at the scene. We are not treating this incident as terror-related.

“An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place. We will share further updates when we can.”

A police cordon is in place - Victoria Jones

11:51 AM BST

Metropolitan police statement

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.

“We were called at 09:54hrs to reports that a car collided with a building at the school.

“Several people are being treated at the scene.

“We will share further updates when we can.”

A large number of emergency services remain at the scene - Victoria Jones

11:51 AM BST

