Seven children injured after car crashes into Wimbledon prep school
Seven children and two adults have been injured after a car collided with a primary school in Wimbledon, police confirmed.
Several people are injured and being treated at the scene in south west London, police said, with the vehicle understood to be “some kind of jeep”, an eyewitness told the Telegraph.
The incident is not being treated as terror related.
Stephen Hammond, Conservative MP for Wimbledon, told BBC Radio London the incident was “extremely distressing and extremely concerning”.
01:07 PM BST
Map of the incident
01:02 PM BST
Wimbledon and Putney Commons ask people to avoid the area
Tweets from Wimbledon and Putney Commons urged the public to stay away from the area.
They said: “Following an incident at the edge of the Common on Camp Road, the public are asked to avoid that area of the Commons to allow free access to the emergency services. Thank you.
“Emergency vehicles are likely to be using the Commons to get to the location so please be alert to what is happening and follow instructions from our staff. Thank you.”
12:57 PM BST
Possible critical injuries
One woman said a friend told her it was the last day of term
She said: “The children were having a tea party in the courtyard that they were not normally in at that time.
“A woman in a Land Rover Defender had some kind of fit and went through the fence into the tea party.
”The air ambulance helicopter has had three to four trips, so there are quite a few critical injuries.”
12:56 PM BST
Firefighters seen with cutting gear
London Firefighters were seen removing numerous heavy cutting gear from the school.
12:55 PM BST
Aerial shot showing damage from the crash
12:43 PM BST
'Range Rover crashed into school', MP claims
Local MP Stephen Hammond said: “Since being declared by the local police a major incident, you’ve seen that we’ve had fire, air ambulance, ambulance and police on the scene.
”It appears just before 10 o’clock today, the police were called to the incident that a Range Rover drove into the school.
“There are a number of people who are critically injured as I understand it and given the scale of the response from emergency services... this is a very serious incident.”
He added that the school is a “very well-known and family-based school”.
“It’s a local prep school having girls between the ages of four and eight,” Mr Hammond added.
The Conservative MP said where the school is located “generally will be regarded as an area where you wouldn’t see very much speeding”.
12:41 PM BST
Children and parents seen leaving the area
At least one child and her parents were seen leaving the area.
The child appeared to just be wearing socks.
Her father appeared to have lost a shoe.
12:32 PM BST
Motorist 'may have suffered a seizure while driving'
One local resident said he heard reports that a visitor to the Royal Wimbledon Golf Club may have suffered a seizure while driving from the venue.
One theory suggested that the driver, which unconfirmed reports said may be a woman, became ill and the vehicle ploughed into the atrium the school.
Others said that there was some form of school service taking place in the glass building.
12:32 PM BST
Yvette Cooper thanks emergency services
Thinking of all the families, pupils and staff affected by the terrible incident at a primary school in Wimbledon this morning. Thank you to the emergency services on site for their swift response.
— Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) July 6, 2023
12:31 PM BST
People asked to keep away from the Common
People are being asked to keep away from Wimbledon Common so that emergency services can attend an incident at a primary school.
12:29 PM BST
More pictures from the scene
12:24 PM BST
Children at Study prep breaking up for summer
Children at the school in Reception to Year Three are breaking up for summer holidays today.
12:11 PM BST
'Out of control vehicle'
The vehicle that collided with the school is described as being ‘out of control’, Sky News reported.
It was reported that it would be very difficult to get up to any kind of speed on Camp Road.
12:09 PM BST
Updated police statement
Officers remain at the scene of a serious collision at a primary school in Wimbledon.
Police were called at 09:54hrs on Thursday, 6 July to reports that a car collided with a building at the school in Camp Road.
Officers attended, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.
At this time nine people are reported injured, these include two adults and seven children. We await further updates on their conditions.
The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.
We will share further updates when we can.
We are not treating this incident as terror related.
An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place.
12:08 PM BST
Seven children injured
Seven children and two adults have been injured after a car collided with a primary school building in Wimbledon, south London, on Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.
12:04 PM BST
Fire engine on the scene in Wimbeldon, south London
11:57 AM BST
'Fair amount of resources' at scene
London Fire Brigade tweeted: “We are currently supporting emergency services at an incident at a school in Wimbledon.
“We have two fire engines and two fire rescue units at the scene.”
A London Air Ambulance spokesperson told the BBC that “a fair amount of resourses” have been sent to the scene.
11:55 AM BST
Where did the incident take place?
The incident is understood to have taken place at the £16,000-per-year all-girls Study Prep School on Camp Road in Wimbledon.
11:53 AM BST
MP for Wimbledon releases statement
Stephen Hammond, Conservative MP for Wimbledon, told BBC Radio London the incident was “extremely distressing and extremely concerning”.
He added the road was “quite tight” with a “number of people” driving up and down it to nearby golf clubs.
“The Study prep school is in two parts. The part that’s at Camp Road deals with children from reception usually up to the age of eight or nine. Nursery, eight or nine. And girls, young girls, as well.
“Obviously very concerning to hear about this incident. It’s quite remote from the middle of Wimbledon. There’s a very good pub on the corner.
“Surprising. For quite a tight road, because of the way it works at particular times of the day, it’s very busy, it becomes quite tight to past,” Mr Hammond said.
Very concerned to hear about the Study Preparatory School at Camp Road this morning. A major incident has been declared and I know all emergency services are on site. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone at The Study.
— Stephen Hammond MP (@S_Hammond) July 6, 2023
11:52 AM BST
Incident not being treated as terror related
A Scotland Yard spokesperson confirmed the incident is not being treated as terror related.
A spokesman said: “We were called at 09.54hrs on Thursday, 6 July to reports that a car collided with a building at the school in Camp Road. Officers remain at the scene along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.
“Several people are being treated at the scene. We are not treating this incident as terror-related.
“An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place. We will share further updates when we can.”
11:51 AM BST
Metropolitan police statement
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.
“We were called at 09:54hrs to reports that a car collided with a building at the school.
“Several people are being treated at the scene.
“We will share further updates when we can.”
11:51 AM BST
