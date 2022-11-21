Car crashes into Massachusetts Apple store leaving one dead and 14 injured

A car has crashed into an Apple store in the Boston suburb of Hingham, leading to the death of one person while at least 14 have been injured.

The 14 people were taken to area hospitals by ambulances after a Black SUV crashed into the store, leaving four people in critical condition, The Patriot Ledger reported.

Police have called for a tow truck to remove the vehicle which is lodged in the back wall of the shop, trapping people inside.

Several ambulances from departments some distance away from Hingham have been brought to the scene, as well as a medical helicopter.

The crash took place at a shopping centre on Derby Street.

More follows...