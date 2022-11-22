Driver charged in deadly Apple store crash said his foot got stuck on accelerator

LUKE BARR and EMILY SHAPIRO
·1 min read
A man has been charged after his SUV plowed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, killing one and injuring many others, prosecutors said.

The driver, 53-year-old Bradley Rein, told police that his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled through the glass wall and into the store when his foot got stuck on the accelerator, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

PHOTO: An SUV crashed into the Apple store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass., Nov. 21, 2022. (The Patriot Ledger/USA Today Network)
People both inside and outside of the store were injured, and a few people were pinned up against the wall of the store, according to Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy. Bystanders helped provide first aid, Murphy said.

Eighteen people were taken to hospitals on Monday; eight patients remain hospitalized as of Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Officials at South Shore Hospital said it received patients with head trauma, "mangled limbs" and life-threatening injuries.

PHOTO: An SUV crashed into the Apple store in Hingham, Mass., Nov. 21, 2022. (The Patriot Ledger/USA Today Network)
Rein pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to reckless homicide by a motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, prosecutors said.

Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was identified as the man killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor's office.

PHOTO: Officials from the medical examiner's office take away a body as emergency services personnel attend the scene after a vehicle crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Mass., Nov. 21, 2022. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)
Rein is next in court on Dec. 22.

Hingham is about 20 miles southwest of Boston.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.

