Car crash leads to water rescue, closing two lanes of K-7 Highway in Olathe

Two lanes of southbound Kansas 7 in Olathe were closed during the morning rush hour after a vehicle went off the road and into a creek north of 119th Street following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. between 119th Street and College Boulevard, according to Kansas City Scout.

Firefighters were dispatched on a water rescue call shortly thereafter.

Further details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.