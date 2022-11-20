Car careens into El Dorado County home. Driver unhurt, but bystander goes to hospital

A car crashed into a house in El Dorado County, and although the driver escaped unhurt another person was injured after being hit by the vehicle.

Emergency responders were called to the home Friday night, according to a Saturday Facebook post from Diamond Springs-El Dorado Fire Protection District.

“The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, but a bystander was struck by the vehicle and was flown to a nearby trauma center,” the post read.

No further details were released about the crash, including the exact location, what led up to the incident and what, if any, connection the person who was hurt had to the home.