Car bomb strikes affluent area of Syrian capital Damascus

The car bomb blast hit the affluent Mezzah suburb area of the Syrian capital Damascus - SANA via REUTERS

A car bomb exploded in an upmarket suburb of the Syrian capital over the weekend amid simmering tensions with Israel.

Police sources quoted by state media said there were no injuries from the improvised explosive device (IED). Residents said the large blasts were heard around the Mezzah military airport.

Syrian state media said an improvised explosive device left in a vehicle detonated near the Mezzah military airport, west of Damascus.

There were no injuries, a police source said, but the blast occurred close to a crowded roundabout by a busy restaurant, according to a witness.

It was unclear if the blast targeted anyone specific but the affluent area houses senior government and security officials, as well as a United Nations headquarters.

Car bombs were once common in Damascus during the early years of the civil war that started in 2011, but have since become rare.

In February, a Syrian officer, apparently working in weapons development, was killed by a car bomb in the Damascus countryside, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Arms depot hit

Sunday's explosion followed an air strike on Sunday near the western city of Homs that killed two pro-Iran fighters, according to the Observatory, and wounded five Syrians, according to state media.

"An arms depot belonging to Lebanese Hizbollah forces in the military airport of Dabaa, in the southwestern sector of Homs, was destroyed," Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of Observatory told AFP, adding that the two fighters had been killed in strikes on the arms depot.

The air strike – widely believed to have been carried out by Israel – was the third since Thursday and the sixth in March.

Israel does not ordinarily confirm air strikes on Syria but in recent years has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets linked to Iran, a key backer of the Damascus government, and the Lebanese pro-Iran group Hizbollah.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said on Sunday it had downed an unidentified aircraft that appeared to have entered its territory from Syria. Some reports suggested the craft was a drone.

It did not pose a threat at any stage, the Israeli military said.