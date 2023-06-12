Capturing the Moment: fascinating questions lost in a curatorial cacophony

Andreas Gursky, May Day IV (2000, detail) - © Andreas Gursky courtesy Sprüth Magers Berlin London/DACS 2023

“Something we hear about, but doubt, seems proven when we’re shown a photograph of it,” mused Susan Sontag in her 1977 book On Photography. Sontag’s observation – the difference between the supposed “incontrovertible truth” of photography, and the messy subjectivity of painting – hovers behind Tate Modern’s sprawling new show, which attempts to put the two mediums in dialogue.

Beginning with Lucian Freud, Francis Bacon, and Dorothea Lange’s famous Depression-era portrait Migrant Mother (1936), and ending with the neo-Pop Art of Laura Owens and the political commentary of Christina Quarles’s Casually Cruel, (2018) – via canvases by Andy Warhol, David Hockney, and Peter Doig; and photographs by Andreas Gursky, Louise Lawler, and Thomas Struth – Capturing the Moment is a mammoth, bloated exhibition.

In the first few rooms, it is just about possible to follow the curators’ intent. As photography became more commonplace, artists had to find visual languages beyond representation.

In the place of lifelike portraits, Picasso painted the distorted, two-eyed profile of Dora Maar, and Bacon gave his sitters distressing, vortex-like swirls for faces. In the later years of the 20th century, Cecily Brown and Georg Baselitz reacted to photographic “perfection” by stressing the importance of their medium. Baselitz’s Orangenesser II (1981) is one of the many works he painted upside down to make viewers focus on his marks rather than his subject, while Brown’s Trouble in Paradise (1999) shows fragmented heads and limbs emerging from an explosion of flesh-coloured paint.

From these paintings which push at the limits of figuration – Paula Rego’s War (2003) takes an image of the Iraq conflict and gives the distressed figures rabbit heads – the exhibition moves on to photographs which, despite their appearance, are no simpler in how or what they choose to depict.

Cecily Brown, Trouble in Paradise (1999, detail) - © Cecily Brown/Tate

Jeff Wall’s photograph A Sudden Gust of Wind (1993) no more “captures” a single, fleeting moment than a portrait painted over months of sittings. The large scene (which is a homage to a 19th-century woodblock print by Katsushika Hokusai) was painstakingly staged, and the final image was stitched together from over a hundred different versions. This mutability of photography as a medium continues with Andreas Gursky’s huge-scale 1993 photograph of an apartment block in Montparnasse, Paris: the humanising individual detail of each window – showing a figure standing, the curtains drawn, or obscured by books and mess – is visible only because the final product is a composite of multiple photographs.

But the questions these works raise – has photography ever been more “truthful” than painting, and have image-manipulation techniques brought the two closer together? – are lost in the cacophony of the later rooms.

The exhibition quickly becomes a loose, baggy history of 20th- and 21st-century art, as any painting that has even a tangential connection to photography and digital images is included. Contemporary masterpieces such as Marlene Dumas’s death mask, Stern (2004), or Miriam Cahn’s Das Schöne Blau (2008-2017) – a ghostly scene of two figures under water, drawn from photographs of the migrant crisis – are left to fight for attention on crowded walls.

There is the shadow of a brilliant exhibition here, but, with imprecise curation and a surfeit of material, the Tate has failed to capture it.

Until Jan 28, 2024. Tickets: 020 7887 8888; tate.org.uk