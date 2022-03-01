Captor Capital Releases Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

Captor Capital Corp

Revenues of $8,404,525 ($0.16 per share) reported for the third quarter

Gross Profit of $3,434,186 ($0.06 per share) reported for the third quarter

TORONTO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMVA; STUTTGART: NMVA), ("Captor" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce today the release of its Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021. In the third quarter, revenues from the sale of cannabis at the Company’s California dispensary network were $8,404,525, with the Company recording a gross profit of $3,434,186.

Management Commentary

“We have experienced consistent growth despite the current retail environment, as Captor maintains steady revenues benefiting from the locations and retail footprint of its dispensaries,” said Captor Capital CEO, John Zorbas. “The Company has invested in our market presence, talent, loyalty programs and digital infrastructure to drive long-term growth. These investments have enhanced the customer experience and support our financial performance.

“Captor remains focused on creating operational efficiencies and profitability that are derived from economies of scale with a direct impact to EBITDA,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of Captor Retail Group. “The locations are ideal to support our retail initiatives, delivery platform and most importantly, we have built the foundation supporting the most critical parts of our growth strategies to drive long-term success.”

Financial Statement Highlights

In the third quarter, revenue from the sale of cannabis at the Company’s California dispensary network was $8,404,525





In the third quarter, the Company recorded a gross profit of $3,434,186





As of December 31, 2021, the Company has assets of $66,940,690, including $23,230,872 in cash and cash equivalents.



Operational Highlights

The Company has grown from two (2) operational dispensaries to nine (9) operational dispensaries. Captor completed construction and received all operating licenses and opened for business in Palm Springs. The Company will no longer pursue developing the Pacifica location.

While the Company has achieved significant growth in both revenues and profits this past year, it is management’s belief that it will be in the first quarter of the 2022 financial year and the following quarters that this investment will truly begin to bear significant fruit, as CRG begins to benefit of the resources and capabilities of each of its nine locations.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information relating to the Company’s filing is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the Company’s Unaudited Financial Statements and in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Three and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021.

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational cannabis products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale.

Gavin Davidson, Communications

Captor Capital Corp.

gavin@captorcapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

