Captor Capital Provides Update on OTC listing

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA), ("Captor" or the "Company"), announced today the Company’s common shares will no longer be traded through the facilities of the OTC in the United States. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has revoked the registration of the Company’s securities under Section 12(j) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for not filing continuous disclosure documents.



Captor remains a reporting issuer in good standing in each of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, and its common shares remain listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CPTR.

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational marijuana products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis assets including a majority ownership stake of Captor Retail Group Inc. The Company also owns Mellow Extracts, with a launch date to be determined.

Gavin Davidson,

Communications

Captor Capital Corp.

gavin@captorcapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

