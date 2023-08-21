Captii's (SGX:AWV) Dividend Will Be SGD0.0125

Captii Limited (SGX:AWV) will pay a dividend of SGD0.0125 on the 20th of September. The dividend yield will be 3.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Captii's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Even though Captii is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 1.4% over the next 12 months. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will probably take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unless this can be done in short order, the dividend might be difficult to sustain.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.015 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.0125. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.8% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Captii May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Captii's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. With no profits, we don't think Captii has much potential to grow the dividend in the future.

Captii's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Captii that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.