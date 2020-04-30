'Captain Tom' Moore, WWII Veteran Who Raised Millions for Coronavirus Relief, Turns 100

Happy birthday, Captain Tom Moore!

The World War II veteran, who raised over $40 million for the U.K.'s National Health Service by walking 100 laps in his backyard garden, celebrated a major milestone on Thursday as he turned 100.

"100 years young today," he wrote on Twitter. "Looking forward to a day of celebration with the family. Today will be a good day!"

Moore marked the occasion with well-wishes from people around the world — all of whom have quickly fallen in love with his passion and determination to raise money for COVID-19 relief — and was even appointed as the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College Harrogate by the Ministry of Defence.

The U.K. government department announced his promotion in a tweet on Thursday, noting that Moore was incredibly deserving of the new title.

VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Captain Tom Moore

"His mature wisdom, no-nonsense attitude and humour in adversity make him an inspirational role model to generations young and old," Mark Carleton-Smith, the chief of the general staff of the British Army, said in the tweet.

Lt. Col. Thomas Miller, Commanding Officer 1 YORKS, Yorkshire Regiment, added in a separate statement: "As The Yorkshire Regiment, we are exceptionally proud of Captain Tom and his achievements. He has captured the hearts and imagination of the Nation, inspiring many in these testing times.”

To make the day even more special, Moore — who received so many birthday cakes that he donated some to care homes and hospitals — revealed that his fundraiser had officially hit the £30 million ($37.4 million) mark.

"THANK YOU everyone," he wrote on Twitter. "You are all magnificent."

VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Captain Tom Moore

Ahead of his 100th birthday, the World War II veteran received an astonishing 125,000 birthday cards. The letters came from all over the globe, and included messages from Prince William and Kate Middleton, former Olympian Kelly Holmes, English football star Harry Kane, and Queen Elizabeth.

The cards are currently set up in a hall at Bedford School, where Moore’s 16-year-old grandson, Benjie Ingram-Moore, attends. To further honor the veteran, all letters sent through Royal Mail this week are marked with a special stamp to commemorate Moore becoming a centenarian.

“Happy 100th Birthday Captain Thomas Moore NHS fundraising hero 30th April 2020,” the Royal Mail’s special stamp reads, according to BBC.

EMMA SOHL/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Captain Tom Moore with his card from Queen Elizabeth

Born in Keighley, Yorkshire, Moore attended Keighley Grammar School before earning an apprenticeship as a civil engineer, a description on his JustGiving page reads. At the beginning of World War II, he was enlisted in the 8 DWR (145 RAC) of the British army.

He was later selected for officer training in 1940 and went on to serve in India, Indonesia and England, the page notes.

After his wife Pamela died in 2006, Moore moved in with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, her husband and their two children in Bedfordshire, CNN reported.

Not only has he helped to raise money by walking, but Moore has also done so by showing off his singing talents.

Moore recently starred in a cover of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” with singer Michael Ball, which went viral on YouTube and has become a No. 1 single in the U.K. Proceeds from the chart-topper will benefit the NHS.

“We’re in this together, and I am forever grateful for your support,” Moore told BBC of his hit song. “And this just proves ‘you’ll never walk alone.'”