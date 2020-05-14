Captain Tom Moore to release autobiography and children’s book - you can pre-order them now

Captain Tom Moore raised over £32 million walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire home, and is now set to release two books later this year. (Getty Images)

Captain Tom Moore has proved to be a force to be reckoned with, as the war veteran is set to release two books later this year.

The 100-year-old war veteran stole the nation’s hearts when he raised over £32 million for the NHS, after he walked 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden, to help with the current coronavirus pandemic.

Just weeks later Moore has confirmed he is turning his hand to literature, as he will release an autobiography titled Tomorrow Will be A Good Day, followed by a children’s picture book, which has yet to be named.

Speaking about his upcoming ventures, he said: “I am so looking forward to sharing my autobiography with you which will help launch my new Foundation... I’d better get writing!”

Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day

Moore’s autobiography, which is named after the inspiring quote he gave whilst on Good Morning Britain, will explore his life on the battlefields in Burma, as well as his other hobbies including motorbike racing, and his travels to the Himalayas and Mount Everest.

Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day is tipped to be published on 17 September by Michael Joseph, and will support his namesake foundation, The Captain Tom Foundation.

The children’s book will be published by Puffin - an imprint of Penguin Publishing House - and is set for release on 1 October.

Tom Moore’s children’s picture book

The story is based on Moore’s life, as it will depict a man who walked 100 laps of his garden and was admired by people nationwide.

The book will also be accompanied by illustrations for youngsters to enjoy.

Although we may have to wait a few months for both books to be released, customers can pre-order the texts now.

Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day retails for £20 from Waterstones, while the children’s novel will cost £12.99.

Since completing the 100 laps Moore has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London, made an honorary colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, which was approved by Queen Elizabeth II, as well as a gold Blue Peter badge.

Various independent sellers have paid tribute to Moore and helped his fundraising efforts by creating T-shirts, slogan banners as well as other items, with the profits being donated to the NHS Charities Together.

Donations to NHS Charities Together can be made via Moore’s fundraising page here.