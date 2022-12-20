Captain Lee Rosbach Says He Owes Captain Sandy Yawn for Taking Over for Him on Below Deck

Dave Quinn
·3 min read

Captain Lee Rosbach is thankful Captain Sandy Yawn was able to temporarily step in for him on Below Deck when nerve issues in his left leg caused him to unexpectedly depart the series.

"She really did me a solid," he tells PEOPLE, looking back on when the Below Deck Mediterranean star took over for him, a moment that played out on Monday's episode. "I'm grateful she was there."

"That's a very difficult situation that I put her in," notes Rosbach, 73. "You're taking over somebody else's boat and somebody's else's crew. That's hard enough as it is — now add on top of it the fact that you're also filming a TV show and you've got me over here saying, 'By the way, I may or may not be back. It's open-ended, but I'll do my best!' I recognize how hard that is."

"The fact that she was willing to jump in; that she sucked it up and came on board and did what I asked her to do? I owe her big time for that," Rosbach adds. "For her to step forward and take it on says a lot about her."

RELATED: Captain Lee Rosbach Forced to Exit Below Deck Season Early: 'One of the Most Humbling Experiences of My Life'

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- &quot;BravoCon&quot; Episode 16186 -- Pictured: (l-r) Captain Sandy, Captain Lee (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon" Episode 16186 -- Pictured: (l-r) Captain Sandy, Captain Lee (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Robach, who has been captaining Below Deck since its debut 10 seasons ago, certainly expressed his thanks to Yawn upon her arrival in St. Lucia on Monday's episode.

"Thanks for coming," he told her, as she hugged him. "I appreciate you coming on such short notice. I'll do my best to get back as quickly as I can to relieve you."

RELATED: Kate Chastain Reacts to Captain Lee Rosbach's Below Deck Exit: 'He Had a Great Run'

Yawn, for her part, said she was happy to help. "Captain Lee and I go way back," said the reality star, who joined Below Deck Mediterranean back in season 2. "So when I heard about Captain Lee's situation, I felt terrible. Who wants to leave because you can't physically do it?"

"It's never easy taking over for another Captain," she added. "My hope is that Captain Lee feels supported. I'm here to take care of his boat and his crew until he gets back."

She then shook his hand before he exited the St. David motor yacht, telling him, "Go get better."

Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn
Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn

Bravo Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn

RELATED: Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach Reveals He'll Be Returning Later This Season

Viewers will have to wait for Rosbach's return, but hopefully not too long — he exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that he'll be back by season's end.

That was a goal he set before he left. "I made a promise to the crew before I left that I would be back before they were done, before the season was over, and I would walk on board by myself unassisted," Rosbach said previously. "I'm happy to say that I was able to fulfill the promise."

"That was a very proud moment for me," he added. "I wanted to be able to finish what I started."

As for his health now, Rosbach says that extensive physical therapy helped strengthen his muscle to compensate for the nerve damage, which is still healing.

"I'm feeling great. Right now everything is in a good place. But it was a bit of a rough patch there," he says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Latest Stories

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Zuccarello has hat trick, Wild beat Blackhawks 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello had three goals and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots as the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, and Sam Steel added two assists as Minnesota’s top line continued its high-scoring ways. The trio has combined for 19 goals since the 24-year-old Steel was first matched with Kaprizov and Zuccarello on the top line 13 games ago. The Wild are 10-3

  • Chris Boucher: Kyle Lowry is teammate I miss the most

    Chris Boucher says ex-Raptor Kyle Lowry is the teammate he misses the most, due to the competitive nature of Toronto's former back-court general.

  • World Curling Federation extends competition ban on Russia, Belarus

    PERTH, United Kingdom — The World Curling Federation has extended a ban on Russia and Belarus from its events through to the end of the 2022-23 season. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and Belarus supported it, the WCF booted both countries from all events, including the world championships, and made the ban effective until the end of 2022. "This has now been extended following concerns that their involvement would damage the integrity of the events due to the ongoing conflict i

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif

  • Boucher: 'My biggest pet peeve is players not wearing deodorant'

    On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur