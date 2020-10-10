Captain’s Knock! Kohli’s 52-Ball 90* Pushes RCB to 169/4 vs CSK

Captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a 52-ball 90* that pushed Royal Challengers Bangalore to 169/4 against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday, 10 October.

Choosing to bat, skipper Kohli had to walk out to the crease early in the innings after opener Aaron Finch was castled by pacer Deepak Chahar for 2 (off 9 balls).

Kohli and young opener Devdutt Padikkal added 53 runs together before Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets in the 11th over to put the brakes on RCB’s innings. Padikkal fell for 33 (off 34 balls) and three balls later, AB de Villiers followed him back to the hut for a duck.

View photos Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets in the 11th over to put the brakes on RCB’s innings. More

Kohli carried the innings forward, adding 26 runs with Washington Sundar and 76* with Shivam Dube (14-ball 22*).

At the 31-run mark, he reached 6000 runs for RCB since joining them in 2008 – the most T20 runs scored by a batsman for a team.

He scored his second half-century of the season off 39 deliveries.

RCB are placed fifth with three wins in five games while CSK are at the sixth spot with four points.

Both sides are looking to get back to winning ways. While RCB lost to Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in their previous fixture, CSK lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs.

