Captain of boat seized by French authorities summoned to face 2022 court hearing

British fishing trawler Cornelis Gert Jan is pictured at sea - Arjan Buurveld/REUTERS

The captain of the British boat seized earlier this week by French authorities, amid a row between London and Paris over post-Brexit fishing licences, will face a court hearing next year, said French authorities on Friday.

Cyrille Fournier, who represents the prosecutor's office for the French port of Le Havre where the boat was seized, said in a statement that the captain of the Cornelis Gert Jan boat had been asked to appear in court on August 11, 2022.

He added that the trawler did not have the required licences to operate in those parts of French territorial waters. This has been denied by Scottish company Macduff Shellfish, which used the boat and has said it did have the appropriate licences.

The incident is the latest controversy to have occurred in recent days, amid mounting tensions between Paris and London over the number of fishing licences granted to French fishermen after Brexit.

The French government is now threatening retaliatory action, including raising tariffs on electricity supply to Jersey unless Britain grants more licences.

The Cornelis Gert Jan, a scallop dredger, was escorted to the northern port of Le Havre after its crew failed to prove it was allowed to fish in French territorial waters.

The boat was held in port while the skipper was interrogated and threatened with a €75,000 fine, despite the owner of the vessel insisting it had been operating legally.

Industry leaders have now called on ministers to protect the rights of British fishermen, claiming that the captain and crew of the Cornelis Gert Jan were being used as a “pawn in a political game” by Paris.

Clement Beaune, the country’s Europe minister, warned that the “language of force ... seems to be the only thing this British Government understands”.

In response, Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, ordered the French ambassador to attend talks in London on Friday, stating that she would be expected to “explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands”.