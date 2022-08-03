Captain being investigated over boat crash that killed British businessman

Dean Kronsbein died when his boat smashed into a rocky islet off the coast of Sardinia - RomanBabakin/iStockphoto

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s captain is being investigated over the speed boat crash which killed a millionaire British businessman amid reports the accident could have occurred during a race.

Dean Kronsbein died and his wife and daughter were gravely injured when their 70ft-long speed boat, the Amore, smashed into a rocky islet off the coast of Sardinia on Sunday.

The Italian captain of the Amore is being investigated in relation to the incident as police and the coastguard try to ascertain the causes of the accident, in which two other passengers sustained minor injuries.

Prosecutors on Wednesday said that the skipper of the Sweet Dragon which belongs to Mr Berlusconi, was also under investigation. Both vessels have been impounded.

There are suggestions in the Italian press that the two powerful boats may have been racing each other when the Amore veered off and slammed into rocks, ripping a hole in its hull.

The captain of the Amore told investigators he had to dramatically swerve to avoid hitting the Sweet Dragon.

The impact threw Mr Kronsbein, 61, into the sea. Rescuers found him alive but he died on the way to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Mr Kronsbein was a millionaire businessman who owned filters and face masks company Ultrafilter Medical

Mr Kronsbein’s wife, Sabine, 59, and daughter, Sophia, 27, are both in a serious condition.

Sophia underwent an operation for head injuries in the neurological department of a hospital in Sassari, Sardinia.

Sabine, who suffered serious trauma and bone fractures, is being cared for in a hospital in Olbia, also in Sardinia.

They are both expected to be transferred by specialised aircraft to a private clinic in the UK once they are strong enough to fly.

The Sweet Dragon, a sleek Magnum 70 speed boat, came to the rescue of the survivors of the horrific crash, with the crew reportedly pulling them out of the water. A boat flying the Maltese flag also came to the rescue.

Mr Berlusconi, who was prime minister three times, has used the boat over the years to host his various wives and girlfriends.

They include Veronica Lario, his second wife and the mother of three of his children, who left him in 2009 after complaining of his relationship with an aspiring teenage model.

He also used the boat to entertain Francesca Pascale, a young woman he went out with for several years before they split in 2020.

Last month Ms Pascale, 36, entered a same-sex civil union with Paola Turci, an Italian singer and songwriter.

A successful businessman, Mr Kronsbein owned Ultrafilter Medical, a company that makes filters and surgical masks, in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire. His love of classic cars helped forge a friendship with Richard Hammond, the former Top Gear presenter.