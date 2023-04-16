Captain America and Guardians of the Galaxy stars team up for new comedy

Getty Images

Captain America star Sebastian Stan and Guardians of the Galaxy's Maria Bakalova have teamed up for a new comedy.

According to Deadline, Stan and Bakalova are set to star in a currently untitled spy comedy movie which is in early development at Paramount.

The script, which will be penned by The Greatest Showman writer Jenny Bicks, will tell the story of a failed double agent who, against all odds, becomes a success.

Bridesmaids director Paul Feig is tipped to direct the brand new feature which he will produce alongside Stan and Feigco Entertainment's Laura Allen Fischer.

Meanwhile, Borat 2 actress Maria Bakalova stars in the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy threequel which is set for release next month.

When news of Bakalova's involvement in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 broke in 2022 it was unclear which key role she would be playing.

A month later, during Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con it was revealed that Bakalova would be taking on the role of Cosmo the Space Dog, after she was featured in an exclusive trailer.

Fans of the franchise will remember that Cosmo the Space Dog was first featured in the original Guardians movie after appearing in the Collector's museum.

"Yes yes yes, okay, I guess I should be surprised it took you guys this long to get this one. Maria Bakalova is incredible," director James Gunn tweeted about her casting.

Gunn recently addressed the threequel's runtime which is set to be around two and a half hours long: "I promise, not a second is wasted. There's no fat. It was necessary to experience the full arc for every major Guardians character, not only for this film, but for the trilogy (or, I should say, trilogy plus)."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and Vol 2 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are streaming on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 arrives in cinemas on May 5, 2023.

