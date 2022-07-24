‘Captain America 4’ Title and Release Date Revealed

Michaela Zee
·1 min read

Sam Wilson is officially coming back as Captain America in a fourth installment, titled “Captain America: New World Order,” coming on May 3, 2024.

Anthony Mackie’s return as Sam Wilson (aka the Falcon) was announced back in August, followed by recent news that Julius Onah (“The Cloverfield Paradox,” “Luce”) is set to direct the MCU feature. Mackie made his debut as Sam in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and later appeared in subsequent MCU films such as “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Mackie then starred alongside Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier) in the Disney Plus series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

More from Variety

In “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” the Disney+ series focuses on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes following the events that unfolded in “Avengers: Endgame,” including Captain America (Chris Evans) passing his shield — and legacy — down to Sam.

Back in April, Variety reported that “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” head writer Malcolm Spellman will write the screenplay for the fourth “Captain America” film, along with “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” staff writer Dalan Musson.

This year, Marvel has “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiering Nov. 11 in theaters, along with the series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” streaming on Aug. 17 on Disney Plus. Additionally, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Marvels” will be released in theaters in 2023.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘Batwheels’ Rolls Out First Teaser, Sets ‘Secret Origin’ Prequel For September – Comic-Con

    Gas prices may be sky high, but that’s not stopping the debut of Batwheels, DC’s first animated Batman preschool series. DC’s “Comics are Fun for Everyone” panel today at San Diego Comic-Con gave attendees a sneak peek teaser for the series. It introduced fans to the crime-fighting Batwheels team – Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s Sports […]

  • ‘Captain America 4’ Gets Official Title, Logo and Release Date

    Comic-Con 2022: Sam Wilson will return as Captain America in 2024

  • Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surprises Comic-Con Attendees In Full 'Black Adam' Costume

    The star surprised Hall H by showing up in full "Black Adam" regalia to share exclusive footage from the anticipated superhero movie.

  • Bill Maher Goes Off on ‘Woke’ James Bond, Who Is No Longer Allowed to ‘F—Hot Chicks’

    “Real Time” comedian calls out “p---ified” 007, whom he calls “pathetic”

  • China reports 982 new COVID cases for July 23 vs 817 a day earlier

    Mainland China reported 982 new coronavirus cases for July 23, of which 129 were symptomatic and 853 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. In Guangxi for example, which is battling an outbreak in the coastal resort of Beihai, there were 23 new local symptomatic cases, compared with 35 the previous day and 325 new local asymptomatic cases versus 174 the previous day, government data showed. The financial hub of Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with two a day earlier, and 21 new local asymptomatic cases versus 16 the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

  • Marvel releases first 'Black Panther 2' trailer, reveals two 'Avengers' movies at Comic-Con

    Marvel released the first trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at San Diego Comic-Con and revealed two new 'Avengers' movies for 2025.

  • ‘Distortion of democracy’: Fury over new rule that allows Tory members to change their leadership vote

    Tory members will be able to change their vote in the leadership contest in a rule that has been branded “a distortion of democracy”.

  • ‘She-Hulk’ Comic-Con Trailer Takes Tatiana Maslany to Court With Daredevil, Mark Ruffalo and More

    Tatiana Maslany is getting into lawyer mode. A new trailer for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” has been released out of Marvel Studio’s Comic-Con panel this Saturday. The cast and crew in attendance billed the series as Marvel’s first half-hour TV comedy. “This is so overwhelming,” Maslany said at the top of Comic-Con panel. “What’s so […]

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner don't work on Trump's political movement anymore, report says

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner — Trump's daughter and son-in-law, and former advisors — have distanced themselves from Trump since he left office.

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

    Douglas Mitchell, a former Canadian Football League player who went on to become commissioner of the league as well as a prominent Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Mitchell played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later went on to serve as league commissioner for five years in the 1980s. He also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Calgary Stampeders, as well as many other accomplishment

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Blue Jays' biggest questions for second half of season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes will be determined by the answers to these questions.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the