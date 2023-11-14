Captain America 4: Everything you need to know

Marvel Studios/Chuck Zlotnick

Captain America 4 has been delayed again and won't be arriving until 2025 in cinemas, so be prepared for a long wait.

The new movie, officially titled Captain America: Brave New World (following a name change from Captain America: New World Order), will mark Anthony Mackie's first solo movie as the new Captain America.

There are also some very exciting – and unexpected – MCU returns in store, as well as the debut of the legend that is Harrison Ford.

So as we wait for its delayed arrival, here's all you need to know about Captain America: Brave New World.

Marvel Studios/Chuck Zlotnick

Captain America 4 release date: When will Captain America Brave New World be released?

Following another release schedule shuffle, Captain America: Brave New World will now be released in cinemas on February 14, 2025.

That's a shift from July 26, 2024, which is now the release date for Deadpool 3, and a further move away from its originally-scheduled release of May 3, 2024.

Luckily, the movie has completed filming, barring any reshoots, having filmed from March 2023 to June 2023.

All we can do now is cross our fingers that there are no further delays.

Captain America 4 cast: Who's in Captain America Brave New World?

Unsurprisingly, Anthony Mackie will be back as Sam Wilson, aka Captain America, in the new movie, but we did have to wait until August 2021 for official confirmation.

It was confirmed at the D23 Expo that he'll be joined by two familiar faces from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres (potentially a new Falcon?) and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley.

The movie will also see the return of Tim Blake Nelson as Dr Samuel Sterns. The end of The Incredible Hulk saw him transforming into The Leader, and it seems he'll be a formidable foe for Cap.

"The Leader is a man who operates from intellect, and so it's great to have an adversary who is working with this incredible intellect to really, you know, put Sam through the wringer in this story," Onah told ComicBook.com.



Liv Tyler, also from The Incredible Hulk cast, will be reprising her role as Betty Ross, while Harrison Ford will replace the late William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross.

Sky

Marvel boss Kevin Feige confessed it had been a long-held ambition to bring Ford to the franchise, saying: "This has been a dream for years, ever since Jon Favreau cast Harrison Ford in Cowboys and Aliens.

"I was always very jealous of that, so to have him finally in the MCU is just incredible. It's like, I can cross that off the wishlist.



"There's a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson. They have a history together, but in this film, we'll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the President in a way that is just incredible," he added.

We'll also be seeing Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra, but it's unclear yet if Sebastian Stan will be involved as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier.

Bucky is going to be popping up in Thunderbolts, which is released after Captain America: Brave New World. That doesn't rule out an appearance in the new Cap movie, but we wouldn't expect it to be a major one if he was in it.

Mackie seemed to be hinting to Variety that Stan won't be in the movie. "I'm highly upset that they put Sebastian in a movie with Wyatt [Russell] and left me out. If Sebastian gets Wyatt, I should get Chris [Evans]," he joked.

#CaptainAmerica star Anthony Mackie on whether Steve Rogers will make another appearance: "I'm highly upset that they put Sebastian in a movie with Wyatt and left me out. If Sebastian gets Wyatt, I should get Chris." #D23Expo https://t.co/x3kjWeb7zb pic.twitter.com/iCMK6qJQen — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2022

The big question is whether Chris Evans would be back in some capacity as Steve Rogers, aka the former Captain America. It seems unlikely since he's probably dead in the MCU, but there were rumours of one more movie in January 2021.

With the multiverse now established in the MCU, that does bring in the possibility of a different universe's Cap crossing over. Evans doesn't seem so sure though that he would ever return to the role.

"It was such a good run and I'm so happy with it. It's so precious to me. It would have to be perfect," he said in June 2022. "It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order."

It also seems likely that we'll get more from Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter, now revealed to be the Power Broker, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus could be back as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Valentina will also be in Thunderbolts.

Eli Adé - Marvel Studios

Captain America 4 plot: What will Captain America Brave New World be about?

Even though we've got an official title and release date, there's been no information released about the plot of Captain America: Brave New World.

Given the crossover cast, it seems it will definitely pick up from the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which left a few plot threads dangling.

There's the villainous turn of Sharon Carter, there's Zemo still alive in prison, and of course, Falcon-now-Cap's internal reckoning with what it means, as a Black man, to wear the stars-and-stripes suit.



Who the ultimate villain will be, what city will be destroyed, and whether any multiverse madness comes into play are all questions we can't answer yet. But we're sure that more details will arrive in due course.

In November 2021, Marvel producer Nate Moore teased a "fascinating" arc for Cap in the new movie. "I think he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing. Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky," he explained.

Marvel Studios

"He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens [next] with this guy who announces publicly, without the support, 'I'm the new Captain America'.

"He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything."

Onah also teased to ComicBook.com that the new movie will be about Sam Wilson working out how to be a leader.

"In this story, a big part of his journey is, how do you define that leadership? That's the thing he hasn't had to deal with just yet. As the Falcon, he was always there supporting the rest of the team, but now he's the man leading the team," he added.

Disney+

Captain America 4 trailer: Any Captain America Brave New World footage yet?

It might have been filmed, but with the delay until 2025, we don't imagine there will be a trailer for Captain America: Brave New World until potentially Comic-Con in July 2024.

Captain America: Brave New World is released in cinemas on February 14, 2025. The previous Captain America movies and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are available to watch on Disney+.

