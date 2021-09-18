Captain Amarinder Singh resigns, Twitter bolds netizens over with meme deluge

In a surprising turn of events, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from his position as Punjab Chief Minister. The veteran Congress leader said he felt "humiliated" after party MLAs had called for three meetings demanding a change in leadership recently.

As the news of Singh's resignation began trending on social media, several memes began circulating on social media. Several users used images and dialogues from popular television series and films to express their emotions about the situation.

Here are some of the trending memes on the situation:

Several social media users poked fun at the rivalry between Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, with the famous meme of Mr Bean waiting for something making an appearance. The users joked that Sidhu was waiting for Singh's resignation just like Mr Bean was waiting in the field in the globally popular meme.

Many people predicted that the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) would exploit the situation for its own gain in the upcoming Punjab elections.

Captain #AmarinderSingh resigns from the post of Punjab CM, Amit Shah to Punjab BJP: #PunjabPolitics pic.twitter.com/DrqmEVgne4 " Abhishek Tripathi (@abhithecomic) September 18, 2021

Some users also predicted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Maharashtra Chief Minister DevendraFadnavis were waiting in the wings to deepen the internal rift in the Congress party.

People on the Internet adapted many famous memes to fit the bill for the developing political situation in Punjab, including how the party side-lined Singh in favour of Sidhu recently.

Several people predicted that Sidhu could become the new Punjab Chief Minister.

Navjot Singh Sidhu to be New CM of Punjab. Congress be like -#PunjabPolitics pic.twitter.com/F5KbxMfZwh " India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) September 18, 2021

Some users even posted a meme guessing that Sidhu was sent to the Congress party just so he could drive Singh towards the BJP.

Many users even included Congress leader Sachin Pilot in the joke, asking when the Rajasthan MLA would quit.

While speculation remains over who the next chief minister would be, Singh said the party was free to choose anyone for the position. He added that he would "exercise his options when the time comes".

