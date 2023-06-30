This Capsule Is Making Airport Outfits Chic Again

Courtesy of Herno

Italian outerwear specialist Herno might be more synonymous with après-ski than beach club chic, but wherever summer vacation takes you, its latest resort collection is an elegant airport vibe. Herno’s take on a high summer collection offers relaxed yet refined monochromatic layering pieces to wear on the move—or anywhere with strong air conditioning.

The collection features a range of mix-and-match tailored separates such as an oversize shirt cut from fine boiled wool viscose jersey and stretch nylon trousers, alongside fluid pieces like a viscose satin maxi skirt. They’re complemented by cloud soft knitwear staples including a cashmere crewneck, a mohair-blend sweater, a wool poncho with a fisherman’s rib-knit collar available in regular and cropped versions, and a dreamy cashmere bomber jacket that wears like a favorite cardigan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Courtesy of Herno

The new range also features garments designed for practical travelers who still want a touch of elegance, such as light jersey bomber jacket and pants in stretch nylon, which can be folded up and packed in a pouch. To help facilitate calm on the move, everything is available in soothing shades of chantilly white, black, and lilac. Consider your itinerary complete with the pieces below.

Resort Bomber Jacket in Satin Effect

Shop Now Resort Bomber Jacket in Satin Effect $815.00 herno.com

Resort Sweater in Cloud Cashmere

Shop Now Resort Sweater in Cloud Cashmere $640.00 herno.com

Resort Trousers in Milan Knit

Shop Now Resort Trousers in Milan Knit $425.00 herno.com

Resort Shirt in Light Boiled Wool

Shop Now Resort Shirt in Light Boiled Wool $995.00 herno.com

Resort Sweater in Overt Knit

Shop Now Resort Sweater in Overt Knit $395.00 herno.com

Resort T-shirt in Glamour Chenille

Shop Now Resort T-shirt in Glamour Chenille $275.00 herno.com

Resort Skirt in Satin Effect

Shop Now Resort Skirt in Satin Effect $470.00 herno.com

Resort Bomber Jacket in Eternity Brioche Knit

Shop Now Resort Bomber Jacket in Eternity Brioche Knit $2015.00 herno.com

Resort Blazer in Light Boiled Wool

Shop Now Resort Blazer in Light Boiled Wool $750.00 herno.com

Resort T-shirt in Cotton Jersey

Shop Now Resort T-shirt in Cotton Jersey $195.00 herno.com

Resort Trousers in Light Nylon Stretch

Shop Now Resort Trousers in Light Nylon Stretch $340.00 herno.com

Resort Soft Cropped Poncho

Shop Now Resort Soft Cropped Poncho $375.00 herno.com

You Might Also Like