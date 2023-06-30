This Capsule Is Making Airport Outfits Chic Again
Italian outerwear specialist Herno might be more synonymous with après-ski than beach club chic, but wherever summer vacation takes you, its latest resort collection is an elegant airport vibe. Herno’s take on a high summer collection offers relaxed yet refined monochromatic layering pieces to wear on the move—or anywhere with strong air conditioning.
The collection features a range of mix-and-match tailored separates such as an oversize shirt cut from fine boiled wool viscose jersey and stretch nylon trousers, alongside fluid pieces like a viscose satin maxi skirt. They’re complemented by cloud soft knitwear staples including a cashmere crewneck, a mohair-blend sweater, a wool poncho with a fisherman’s rib-knit collar available in regular and cropped versions, and a dreamy cashmere bomber jacket that wears like a favorite cardigan.
The new range also features garments designed for practical travelers who still want a touch of elegance, such as light jersey bomber jacket and pants in stretch nylon, which can be folded up and packed in a pouch. To help facilitate calm on the move, everything is available in soothing shades of chantilly white, black, and lilac. Consider your itinerary complete with the pieces below.
Resort Bomber Jacket in Satin Effect
Resort Sweater in Cloud Cashmere
Resort Trousers in Milan Knit
Resort Shirt in Light Boiled Wool
Resort Sweater in Overt Knit
Resort T-shirt in Glamour Chenille
Resort Skirt in Satin Effect
Resort Bomber Jacket in Eternity Brioche Knit
Resort Blazer in Light Boiled Wool
Resort T-shirt in Cotton Jersey
Resort Trousers in Light Nylon Stretch
Resort Soft Cropped Poncho
