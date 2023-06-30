This Capsule Is Making Airport Outfits Chic Again

Alison S. Cohn
·2 min read
herno resort
Italian outerwear specialist Herno might be more synonymous with après-ski than beach club chic, but wherever summer vacation takes you, its latest resort collection is an elegant airport vibe. Herno’s take on a high summer collection offers relaxed yet refined monochromatic layering pieces to wear on the move—or anywhere with strong air conditioning.

The collection features a range of mix-and-match tailored separates such as an oversize shirt cut from fine boiled wool viscose jersey and stretch nylon trousers, alongside fluid pieces like a viscose satin maxi skirt. They’re complemented by cloud soft knitwear staples including a cashmere crewneck, a mohair-blend sweater, a wool poncho with a fisherman’s rib-knit collar available in regular and cropped versions, and a dreamy cashmere bomber jacket that wears like a favorite cardigan.

The new range also features garments designed for practical travelers who still want a touch of elegance, such as light jersey bomber jacket and pants in stretch nylon, which can be folded up and packed in a pouch. To help facilitate calm on the move, everything is available in soothing shades of chantilly white, black, and lilac. Consider your itinerary complete with the pieces below.

Resort Bomber Jacket in Satin Effect

<p><a href="https://us.herno.com/en/women/outerwear/bomber/resort-bomber-jacket-in-satin-effect-chantilly-GI00023DR125461985.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Resort Bomber Jacket in Satin Effect</p><p>$815.00</p><p>herno.com</p>

Shop Now

Resort Bomber Jacket in Satin Effect

$815.00

herno.com

Resort Sweater in Cloud Cashmere

<p><a href="https://us.herno.com/en/women/knitwear/sweaters/resort-sweater-in-cloud-cashmere-mastic-%28dove-grey%29-MG00013DR710091320.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Resort Sweater in Cloud Cashmere</p><p>$640.00</p><p>herno.com</p>

Shop Now

Resort Sweater in Cloud Cashmere

$640.00

herno.com

Resort Trousers in Milan Knit

<p><a href="https://us.herno.com/en/women/clothing/trousers/resort-trousers-in-milan-knit-chantilly-PT00002DR500571985.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Resort Trousers in Milan Knit</p><p>$425.00</p><p>herno.com</p>

Shop Now

Resort Trousers in Milan Knit

$425.00

herno.com

Resort Shirt in Light Boiled Wool

<p><a href="https://us.herno.com/en/women/outerwear/shirts/resort-shirt-in-light-boiled-wool-chantilly-GC00053DR333721985.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Resort Shirt in Light Boiled Wool</p><p>$995.00</p><p>herno.com</p>

Shop Now

Resort Shirt in Light Boiled Wool

$995.00

herno.com

Resort Sweater in Overt Knit

<p><a href="https://us.herno.com/en/women/knitwear/sweaters/resort-sweater-in-overt-knit-chantilly-MG00011DR730071985.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Resort Sweater in Overt Knit</p><p>$395.00</p><p>herno.com</p>

Shop Now

Resort Sweater in Overt Knit

$395.00

herno.com

Resort T-shirt in Glamour Chenille

<p><a href="https://us.herno.com/en/women/knitwear/t-shirts/resort-t-shirt-in-glamour-chenille-chantilly-JG00025DR520511985.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Resort T-shirt in Glamour Chenille</p><p>$275.00</p><p>herno.com</p>

Shop Now

Resort T-shirt in Glamour Chenille

$275.00

herno.com

Resort Skirt in Satin Effect

<p><a href="https://us.herno.com/en/women/clothing/skirts/resort-skirt-in-satin-effect-chantilly-GN00001DR125461985.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Resort Skirt in Satin Effect</p><p>$470.00</p><p>herno.com</p>

Shop Now

Resort Skirt in Satin Effect

$470.00

herno.com

Resort Bomber Jacket in Eternity Brioche Knit

<p><a href="https://us.herno.com/en/women/knitwear/bomber/resort-bomber-jacket-in-eternity-brioche-knit-mastic-%28dove-grey%29-MC00017DR710151320.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Resort Bomber Jacket in Eternity Brioche Knit</p><p>$2015.00</p><p>herno.com</p>

Shop Now

Resort Bomber Jacket in Eternity Brioche Knit

$2015.00

herno.com

Resort Blazer in Light Boiled Wool

<p><a href="https://us.herno.com/en/women/outerwear/blazers/resort-blazer-in-light-boiled-wool-chantilly-GA00003DR333721985.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Resort Blazer in Light Boiled Wool</p><p>$750.00</p><p>herno.com</p>

Shop Now

Resort Blazer in Light Boiled Wool

$750.00

herno.com

Resort T-shirt in Cotton Jersey

<p><a href="https://us.herno.com/en/women/knitwear/t-shirts/resort-t-shirt-in-chic-cotton-jersey-chantilly-JG00020DR520061985.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Resort T-shirt in Cotton Jersey</p><p>$195.00</p><p>herno.com</p>

Shop Now

Resort T-shirt in Cotton Jersey

$195.00

herno.com

Resort Trousers in Light Nylon Stretch

<p><a href="https://us.herno.com/en/women/clothing/trousers/resort-trousers-in-light-nylon-stretch-chantilly-PT00003DR12431S1985.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Resort Trousers in Light Nylon Stretch</p><p>$340.00</p><p>herno.com</p>

Shop Now

Resort Trousers in Light Nylon Stretch

$340.00

herno.com

Resort Soft Cropped Poncho

<p><a href="https://us.herno.com/en/women/knitwear/jackets/soft-poncho-resort-cropped-chantilly-JL00006DR33371M011985.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Resort Soft Cropped Poncho</p><p>$375.00</p><p>herno.com</p>

Shop Now

Resort Soft Cropped Poncho

$375.00

herno.com

