Capsule look at top 10 picks in Major League Baseball draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) -- A capsule look at the top 10 picks in the Major League Baseball draft (with position, school, height, weight - as listed by Major League Baseball - and college class):

1. MINNESOTA TWINS

ROYCE LEWIS, SS, JSerra Catholic H.S. (California), 6-1, 185.

Outstanding athlete who hit .377 with four HRs and 25 stolen bases as senior. Has excellent speed and range that could suit him as either shortstop or center fielder at next level - but Twins selected him as shortstop. Was standout on USA Baseball's gold medal-winning Under-18 team at Pan American Championships last year. Selected as National High School Coaches Association's high school senior baseball athlete of year.

2. CINCINNATI REDS

HUNTER GREENE, RHP, Notre Dame H.S. (California), 6-3, 195.

Teams scouted him both on mound and as shortstop. Upper-90s (mph) fastball that can hit triple digits suggests pro future is as pitcher with electric stuff and excellent command. Sports Illustrated cover boy was 3-0 with 0.75 ERA and 43 Ks and only four BBs in 28 IP as senior. While his fastball overpowers hitters and makes scouts' eyes pop, Greene also throws solid slider and changeup. Hit .324 with six HRs and 28 RBIs at plate, and skills in field make him intriguing talent. UCLA commit also attended MLB Youth Academy in California. Comes from same high school that produced Giancarlo Stanton, who went in second round to Marlins in 2007.

3. SAN DIEGO PADRES

MACKENZIE GORE, LHP, Whiteville H.S. (North Carolina), 6-2, 180.

Gatorade National Player of Year was mentioned in mix to go No. 1 overall. Fastball kicked up a few mph as senior and sits in low- to mid-90s to go along with knee-buckling curve, but also has hard slider and solid changeup in arsenal. Has big leg kick and lots of flexibility on mound.

4. TAMPA BAY RAYS

BRENDAN MCKAY, 1B, Louisville, 6-2, 205, junior.

One of college baseball's best two-way players has been force on mound and at plate for three seasons with Cardinals. Some teams saw him as top-10 eligible pitcher in pros, while others projected him as middle-of-lineup hitter - as Rays do. ACC player of year is hitting .343 with 17 HRs and 56 RBIs for College World Series-bound Cardinals. Also 10-3 with 2.34 ERA and 140 Ks and 33 BBs in 104 IP with low- to mid-90s fastball and consistently solid curve. Has won John Olerud Two-Way Player award three straight years. Also finalist for Dick Howser Trophy.

5. ATLANTA BRAVES

KYLE WRIGHT, RHP, Vanderbilt, 6-4, 220, junior.

Became 10th Vanderbilt pitcher taken in first round - including compensatory picks - since 2007, joining likes of David Price, Carson Fulmer and Sonny Gray. Numbers weren't jaw-dropping: went 5-6 with 3.40 ERA, 121 Ks, 31 BBs in 103 1/3 IP, but rebounded nicely from rough start that left ERA at 5.59 on April 1. Mid-90s fastball, sharp curve and physical size had many teams projecting him as future ace. Midseason mechanics adjustment made breaking pitch drop for strikes more consistently.

6. OAKLAND ATHLETICS

AUSTIN BECK, OF, North Davidson H.S. (North Carolina), 6-1, 190.

Hit. 590 with 12 HRs after rebounding this spring from torn anterior cruciate ligament and cartilage in left knee last May. Terrific speed with powerful arm could make him ideal right fielder at pro level.

7. ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

PAVIN SMITH, 1B, Virginia, 6-2, 210, junior.

First-Team All-ACC selection has excellent patience and eye at plate, hitting .342 with 13 HRs and team-leading 77 RBIs - and just 12 strikeouts in 228 at-bats this season for Cavaliers. Ranked fourth nationally in lowest strikeout rate. Solid contact hitter with power to all fields. His 178 career RBIs were second in school history, while his 28 HRs were tied for sixth. Good defensive skills at first base, where he'll likely stick at next level.

8. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

ADAM HASELEY, OF, Virginia, 6-1, 195, junior.

Another two-way standout, Haseley was fifth player in Cavaliers history to earn All-America honors in at least two seasons. Hit team-leading .390 with 14 HRs and 56 RBIs, and ranks third in school history with 185 career runs scored. Also went 7-1 with 3.58 ERA in 11 starts this season for Virginia while being selected as finalist for John Olerud Two-Way Player Award, along with being semifinalist for Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. Can play all three outfield spots.

